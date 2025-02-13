UK politics live: Unexpected boost for Reeves as economy grew at end of last year
The Bank of England warned last week that it expects GDP to contract by 0.1 per cent
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government was going “further and faster” to “put more money into people’s pockets” after latest estimates suggested the UK economy grew by 0.1% between October and December last year.
Gross domestic product experienced an unexpected boost after it was predicted the UK economy would shrink, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
The Bank of England warned last week that it expected GDP to contract by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, following zero growth in the previous three months.
The latest figures on economic growth offer some support to Reeves following fears that her move to hike national insurance contributions and the minimum wage would see businesses raise prices and slash jobs.
Last week, the Bank of England halved its growth expectations for this year, suggesting the economy would only expand by 0.75% before accelerating to 1.5% in 2026 and 2027.
Charted | UK economic growth
The latest economy data saw the UK defy forecasts last week from the Bank of England for a contraction of 0.1% in the fourth quarter, but experts said fears remain over the economy.
The ONS said growth in services and production drove the growth in December, which was the fastest monthly growth since March last year.
Government minister admits he doesn't know when people start to feel better-off.
A Government minister said he would not “pick an arbitrary date” for when people will feel better off financially.
Asked when people would begin to have more money in their pockets, housing minister Matthew Pennycook told BBC Breakfast: “I’m not going to pick an arbitrary date to give you for that, but we’re absolutely focused on boosting living standards. That’s at the heart of our plan for change.
“Wages have increased. People can expect and look forward to that rise in the minimum wage that comes into effect in April.”
Reeves: it's 'not possible to turn around more than a decade of poor economic performance in just a few months'
Chancellor Rachel Reeves remains unsatisfied with the growth numbers from the ONS, despite them coming in higher than many expected.
“And that’s why I am determined to go further and faster in delivering the economic growth and the improvements in living standards that our country deserves.”
She told broadcasters it is “not possible to turn around more than a decade of poor economic performance in just a few months”.
She added: “We are doing what is necessary to bring stability back to the economy, reforming the economy, the planning system, regulation and pensions to encourage investment in our economy, which is the lifeblood of a successful economy.
“We need to go further and faster in doing that, to turn around our poor growth performance and to make working people better off.”
When asked if she may need to backtrack her rules and move back to austerity, she said: “The Office of Budget Responsibility will publish their updated forecast on March 26 and I will respond to it then.
“I have been clear that the fiscal rules are non-negotiable, and that’s because stability is absolutely essential for returning growth to our economy.
“We’ve seen three cuts in interest rates since this Government took office in July. That’s only possible because of the stability that this Government have returned to the economy.”
Government 'not satisfied' with growth estimates, says minister
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Times Radio: “Well, we’re not satisfied by the figures this morning, although there are some good indications in there, in my own sphere of responsibilities, if you like, and I hope we’re going to talk about it in some form.
“Construction numbers are up, but we’re not satisfied by these numbers. But on the other hand, we always knew that there was no silver bullet, no simple remedy to turning around 14 years of economic stagnation.
“We had to obviously come in, first off, and fix the public finances, put them on a sound footing, address that black hole that we discovered on assuming office.
“Then we’ve been focused on removing the regulatory barriers to growth that exist in my own area, that took the form of overhauling the national planning policy framework. So it’s a pro-growth framework.”
ANALYSIS: Reeves has been handed an unexpected boost – but alarm bells should still be ringing
Rachel Reeves has been handed an unexpected boost with today’s figures showing that the economy grew by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2024.
The data has been welcomed by business groups, including the CBI, who said it suggests that the loss of momentum in the second half of the year will “prove to be a soft patch for the economy rather than a slide back into stagnation”.
The possibility of avoiding recession will undoubtedly come as a relief for the beleaguered chancellor - who has spent recent weeks fighting to prove she is the right person for the job. But it’s also not exactly an ambitious benchmark for a government that has put getting the economy moving at the centre of its mission.
The fact that 0.1 per cent growth is higher than expected should have alarm bells ringing for Labour.
While the Treasury has been clear it understands there is a long way to go, businesses and consumers are yet to be given any concrete evidence that the policies the government has put in place so far haven’t done more harm than good.
Shadow chancellor says Reeves budget was 'killing growth'
Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said that while Reeves promised the “fastest growing economy in the G7”, but her budget was “killing growth” following news of an unexpected boost to GDP in the final quarter.
“Working people and businesses are already paying for her choices with ever rocketing taxes, hundreds of thousands of job cuts and business confidence plummeting.
“It does not need to be this way. Under new leadership, the Conservative Party will continue to oppose Labour’s disastrous decisions and stand up for businesses and working people up and down our country.”
Experts say rebound is 'encouraging' but growth as a whole was 'lacklustre'
Ben Jones, the lead economist of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), called the rebound in December “encouraging.”
He continued: “Although growth over Q4 as a whole was still lacklustre, the data supports our view that the loss of momentum in the second half of last year will prove to be a soft patch for the economy rather than a slide back into stagnation.“
“But our recent forecast for a return to moderate growth over 2025 will require consumers to abandon some of their recent caution. And it assumes that businesses won’t see their headroom for investment squeezed any further.
“Today’s figures underline how important the government’s renewed focus on growth is. Much of the innovation and investment necessary to drive economic growth will come from business leaders across the UK.
“They want to see a government fired up to move from positive words to ambitious delivery, working with business to create the right environment for investment and expansion.
“Whether that’s the Industrial Strategy, or reforms to business rates and the Apprenticeship Levy. By prioritising these the government can unlock much needed private sector investment and deliver on its clear vision to kickstart the economy in 2025.”
