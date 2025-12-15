Christmas doctors’ strike to go ahead after BMA rejects Streeting’s offer as flu cases surge: Latest
Resident doctors have voted to reject Wes Streeting’s offer and will strike in the lead-up to Christmas
Resident doctors in England will go on strike later this week after members voted to reject the government’s latest offer, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.
Health secretary Wes Streeting offered doctors expanded specialist training opportunities last week in a bid to avert industrial action.
But resident doctors in England voted overwhelmingly to go ahead with the strike, which will start at 7am on 17 December and end at 7am on 22 December.
Doctors opted to take industrial action by 83 per cent to 17 per cent on a turnout of 65 per cent, the BMA said on Monday.
It comes as flu rates soar, with health chiefs warning the NHS is facing a “worst case scenario” December.
Mr Streeting has branded the strike “irresponsible”, warning that the dates, just before the Christmas bank holidays and when the NHS is often in the midst of a ‘winter crisis’, represents a “different magnitude of risk” to previous industrial action.
Speaking on Monday following the announcement of the ballot result, Mr Streeting labelled the strike “unconscionable” and slammed the action as “self -indulgent, irresponsible, and dangerous”.
Starmer hits out at leaks and briefings against Cabinet ministers
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at leaks and briefing against Cabinet ministers, saying it is "completely unacceptable".
It comes after numerous media reports that the PM could face a leadership challenge from health secretary Wes Streeting or former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.
Addressing the Liaison Committee, the prime minister said: "Briefing against cabinet ministers is completely unacceptable. Whether that's from No 10 or anywhere else, and I've made that repeatedly clear to my staff, to the Cabinet, and put in place a number of procedures where there have been such allegations to give me a level of assurance that it has not happened...
"I've been really clear and consistent on this with my staff, with my team, with the cabinet and put in place procedures when there are allegations to assure myself what the situation is."
And addressing the large number of media reports about what could be in Rachel Reeves' Budget ahead of it being presented to the Commons, Sir Keir said: "I'll get to the bottom of these leaks".Describing leaks as "intolerable", he added: "There is a leak inquiry. It can go wherever the evidence will take it, and if it comes to a conclusion, I'll act on it."
What is the H3N2 flu strain and how serious is it? Symptoms and advice as UK cases surge
The news that resident doctors will go on strike this week comes amid record flu cases across England.
The “superflu” is being driven by the H3N2 strain, which doctors say is particularly affecting the over-75s and the under-fives.
You can read more about it below:
What is the H3N2 flu strain — and how serious is it?
Public support for strike is low, poll shows
Public support for strikes set to be carried out by resident doctors in England is low, according to a YouGov poll released on Friday.
The poll showed with 58 per cent of those asked either somewhat or strongly opposing the industrial action while 33 per cent somewhat or strongly support it.
Shadow health secretary says pay rises set 'dangerous precedent'
Shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew has said pay rises handed to resident doctors last year set a “dangerous precedent” for further strikes.
Mr Andrew said: “We Conservatives repeatedly warned Labour that by giving inflation-busting pay rises last year they would set a dangerous precedent.
“And now we see the consequences of their capitulation, with more disruption, more demands and no end in sight.”
'Serious risks' to NHS this week as strikes go ahead, Streeting says
Wes Streeting is currently on Sky News giving his reaction to the news resident doctors will go on strike on Wednesday.
He said the government has gone to “great lengths” to work with resident doctors, but that their strike this week will impose “serious risks” on the NHS.
“We have bent over backwards to work with the BMA to avoid strike action since we took office,” he said.
He called the strikes “unconscionable” at a time when the NHS risks becoming overwhelmed.
“This week the BMA are striking to impose maximum damage to the NHS knowing the enormous risk of harm to patients and I think that is unconscionable, let alone avoidable.”
Strike is 'entirely avoidable' BMA chief says as he urges Streeting to give 'credible offer'
Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, has said the strike is “entirely avoidable” as he urged Wes Streeting to come up with a “credible offer”.
“Our members have considered the government’s offer, and their resounding response should leave the health secretary in no doubt about how badly he has just fumbled his opportunity to end industrial action,” he said.
“Tens of thousands of frontline doctors have come together to say ‘no’ to what is clearly too little, too late.
“This week’s strike is still entirely avoidable – the Health Secretary should now work with us in the short time we have left to come up with a credible offer to end this jobs crisis and avert the real-terms pay cuts he is pushing in 2026.
“We remain committed to ensuring patient safety, as we have done with all previous rounds of strike action, and urge hospital trusts to continue planning to ensure safe staffing.
“We will be in close contact with NHS England throughout the strikes to address safety concerns if they arise.”
Latest flu numbers as resident doctors vote to strike
On average, 2,660 patients were admitted to hospitals in England with the infection every day in the week between 4 December and 11 December, a record for this time of year according to NHS England.
This is up 55 per cent on the first week of December, when the average daily admission was 1,717.
The outbreak follows the biggest flu season in Australia’s history, which is often seen as an accurate predictor of what the UK can expect.
Streeting slams strikes as 'self -indulgent, irresponsible, and dangerous'
Health secretary Wes Streeting has issued a statement following the BMA’s announcement its members will go on strike on Wednesday.
He said: “The BMA has chosen Christmas strikes to inflict damage on the NHS at the moment of maximum danger, refusing the postpone them to January to help patients and other NHS staff cope over Christmas. There is no need for these strikes to go ahead this week, and it reveals the BMA’s shocking disregard for patient safety and for other NHS staff. These strikes are self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous.
“The government’s offer would have halved competition for jobs and put more money in resident doctors’ pockets, but the BMA has again rejected it because it doesn’t meet their ask of a further 26 per cent pay rise. Resident doctors have already had a 28.9 per cent pay rise – there is no justification for striking just because this fantasy demand has not been met.
“I am appealing to ordinary resident doctors to go to work this week. There is a different magnitude of risk in striking at this moment. Abandoning your patients in their hour of greatest need goes against everything a career in medicine is meant to be about.
“The entire focus of my department and the NHS team will now be on getting the health service through the double whammy of flu and strikes. We have already vaccinated 17 million people, 170,000 more than last year, and we will be working intensively with frontline leaders to prepare for the coming disruption.”
Analysis: Blow to Streeting and Starmer as doctors reject government offer and vote to walkout this week
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
It is the stuff of political nightmares. A walkout by NHS staff just before Christmas, in the middle of a flu outbreak which is already putting pressure on the health service.
Both the health secretary Wes Streeting and prime minister Keir Starmer have used a lot of political capital in the last couple of weeks in an attempt to halt this strike.
This has included warnings about the danger to patients – and a new offer designed to help British doctors find jobs.
But their efforts have failed dramatically.Resident doctors in England have voted by 83 per cent to 17per cent to carry on with strike action, on a turnout of 65 per cent. It is hard to see now what steps, if any, Streeting and Starmer can take to stop this walkout, due to start at 7am on 17 December, from happening.
Doctors vote to strike this Christmas as they reject Wes Streeting's offer
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
A planned NHS walk out over five consecutive days in the run-up to Christmas will go ahead after resident doctors overwhelmingly voted to reject a new offer from the government.
Resident doctors in England voted by 83 per cent to 17 per cent to carry on with strike action, which will start at 7am on 17 December and end at 7am on 22 December, on a turnout of 65 per cent.
The health secretary Wes Streeting has branded the strike “irresponsible”, warning that the dates, just before the Christmas bank holidays and when the NHS is often in the midst of a ‘winter crisis’, represents a “different magnitude of risk” to previous industrial action.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments