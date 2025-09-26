UK politics live: Starmer insists ‘Brit card’ ID plan is ‘enormous opportunity’ for UK despite growing backlash
More than 500,000 people have signed a petition against the ID cards
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that plans for a new digital ID held on people’s phones will be an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make working illegally tougher.
The move would see all adults in the UK assigned virtual verification, which employers and landlords could check against a database of legal residents, according to reports that emerged on Thursday.
The prime minister said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.
“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.
“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”
But the plan has faced growing criticism, with a senior Tory MP branding it “dangerous” and more than 500,000 people signing a petition in protest of the policy.
How would the Brit card work?
The Brit card would be a verifiable digital credential downloaded onto a smartphone, Labour Together explains. This could be instantly checked by employers or landlords using a free verifier app.
It would be issued free of charge to everyone who has the right to live or work in the UK, whether they are British-born or foreign nationals.
This card will become “a familiar feature of daily life for everyone in the country”, the report says, adding that its development would cost between £140m and £400m.
The plans are expected to undergo a consultation and would then require legislation to implement.
The Brit card would be issued to everyone with the legal right to work and/or rent property in the UK, including those who have:
- British or Irish citizenship
- Indefinite leave to remain
- EU settled (or pre-settled) status
- A valid visa
Employers would be required to check the card of anyone they are looking to employ, and in doing so would create a record shared with the Home Office. This would enable the department to check that all employers are complying with the rules.
Recap: Lammy calls ongoing conflict in Gaza 'inhumane' and 'utterly unjustifiable'
Deputy prime minister David Lammy was addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York about what he described as the “Israeli-Palestinian tragedy”.
He said: “What is happening in Gaza is indefensible, it is inhumane, it is utterly unjustifiable and it must end now.
“The people of Palestine, whose state we proudly recognised this week, and the people of Israel deserve better. Better than the horrific acts by Hamas on October 7 that left children without their parents and parents without their children.
“Better than the torment of families waiting desperately for the return of their loved ones from the most barbaric captivity. Better than the fanatical rule by Hamas, a vile, pitiless terrorist organisation that must have no future in Gaza.
“Better than Israel’s denial of life-saving humanitarian aid and the catastrophic famine that it has caused.
“As Israel escalates its military operations and displaces Palestinian families again and again and again, there can be no answer to these horrors but concerted diplomatic action to keep the hope of peace alive.”
Pictured: What the BritCard could look like on a smartphone, according to Labour Together
Lisa Nandy: Everyone will have a digital ID, but 'you can choose whether you use it'
All UK citizens will have a digital ID under new plans, but it will be “entirely their choice” whether they use it, a Cabinet minister has said.
“The plan is to ensure that everybody has it, but you can choose whether you use it,” Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told Sky News.
She referred to debates over identity cards that go back to when Sir Tony Blair was prime minister between 1997 and 2007.
“We’ve debated it ever since. It’s important, of course, that we protect people’s civil liberties, and we have got no intention of pursuing a dystopian mess.
“But I do think for most people, this is a fairly common sense and practical measure
“And like I said, although all UK citizens will have a digital ID, it will not be mandatory for people to use it. It will be entirely their choice.”
While Sir Keir’s plans for digital ID are meant to curb illegal immigration, Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage has expressed opposition to the plans already, saying it’ll “make no difference to illegal immigration.”
How would the ‘Brit card’ digital ID work?
For more information about how the ‘Brit card’ is set to work, reporter Albert Toth explains the digital ID and how it’ll be downloaded on to people’s phones.
How would the ‘Brit card’ digital ID work?
Culture secretary affirms that digital IDs will not change penalties companies face for not checking employee right to work
Introducing digital IDs will not change what penalties companies face for failing to check their employees’ right to work, a Cabinet minister has said.
“Companies already are meant to check on whether people have the right to work in the UK and face penalties for that… they will continue to face those penalties,” Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told Times Radio.
But she said it would make it easier for businesses to do their checks.
“It makes it much easier for companies to be able to do this and to be able to check whether people are able to work legally or not, which means there is no excuse for not doing so.”
The cards will be free of charge, she said and funded under existing spending plans.
Starmer: Plans for digital ID will be 'enormous opportunity'
Sir Keir Starmer says plans for a new digital ID held on people’s phones will be an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make working illegally tougher.
The prime minister said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.
“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.
“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”
