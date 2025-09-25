UK politics live: Senior Tory MP warns over ‘dangerous’ digital IDs ahead of Starmer unveiling new ‘BritCard’
Sir David Davis said he had ‘little faith’ Whitehall would be able to protect people’s data effectively
A Senior Tory MP has warned the introduction of compulsory digital ID cards could be “profoundly dangerous to the fundamental freedoms” of British people.
Sir David Davis said he had “little faith” that Whitehall would be able to protect people’s data if such a scheme were introduced, labelling claims ID cards could help tackle illegal migration as “misleading”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce plans to introduce compulsory digital ID cards in a bid to clamp down on illegal migration during a speech on Friday.Earlier this month, the Prime Minister said an ID card system could play an “important part” in stopping illegal migration.
But Sir Davis, who campaigned against their introduction during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government, said: “While digital IDs and ID cards sound like modern and efficient solutions to problems like illegal immigration, such claims are misleading at best.
“The systems involved are profoundly dangerous to the privacy and fundamental freedoms of the British people. No system is immune to failure, and we have seen time and again governments and tech giants fail to protect people’s personal data.
“If world-leading companies cannot protect our data, I have little faith that Whitehall would be able to do better.”
Starmer insists he will 'lead from the front' amid leadership challenge rumours
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will “lead from the front” into the next general election amid speculation he could be facing challenges to his position.
The Prime Minister said “we can and we will” change the country, in an apparent slap-down of his potential future leadership challenger Andy Burnham, following the Greater Manchester mayor’s calls for “wholesale change” in national politics.
The Labour leader branded the Conservative Party “basically dead”, while urging “reasonable,tolerant, decent” voters to reject the “politics of grievance” promoted by Nigel Farage’s “cowardly” poll-topping Reform.
Speaking to regional broadcasters before the party’s annual conference in Liverpool this weekend, Sir Keir said his political project was a “10-year” endeavour and defended the Government’s record a year into office in a series of interviews.
He said he was proud of what ministers had achieved since their landslide general election victory last summer and refused to “get drawn into” reports of plots against him.
When did the UK last have compulsory ID cards?
The use of compulsory ID cards has been a political sticking point for decades, and although it has been proposed many times, no government since wartime has made it policy.
It has been 73 years since the last compulsory ID cards were scrapped in 1952. These were part of the National Registration Act 1939, a piece of wartime emergency legislation that was brought in to keep track of the population amid huge wartime mobilisation, and to make the introduction of rationing easier.
Sir John Major’s government ran a consultation on reintroducing them in the 1995, but they were never brought in.
His successor, Sir Tony Blair, then considered a voluntary ID card, but it was not fully rolled out amid objections from the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
He has since repeated his call for their introduction after leaving office.
Digital ID cards 'an affront to civil liberties', Corbyn says
The introduction of compulsory digital ID cards would be “an affront to civil liberties,” Jeremy Corbyn has said.
The MP for Islington North added the scheme would “make the lives of minorities even more difficult” in a post on X.
“I firmly oppose the government’s plans for compulsory digital ID cards,” he wrote.
“This is an affront to our civil liberties, and will make the lives of minorities even more difficult and dangerous.
“It is excessive state interference — and must be resisted.”
Nandy: BBC 'one of only broadcasters able to shine spotlight on Gaza'
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said the BBC is “one of the only broadcasters to be able to shine a spotlight on Gaza” as she insisted on upholding high standards in the sector.
Speaking on Prospect’s Media Confidential podcast, Ms Nandy also praised the corporation for its leadership over recent months.
She said: “I have insisted that our public service broadcasters uphold the very highest standards.
“Around the BBC, there’s been one very, very serious editorial failure around Gaza, the Gaza documentary.
“Those failures erode trust in the BBC. They matter because, frankly, the BBC is one of the only institutions that is capable of shining a spotlight on what’s happening in Gaza and making sure that those voices are heard.
“When I’m tough with the BBC and when Parliament is tough with the BBC, that is why – because we have to uphold those standards and people have to trust what they see.”
David Davis: Digital ID cards 'profoundly dangerous to fundamental freedoms'
Conservative former minister Sir David Davis has said the introduction of compulsory digital ID cards could be “profoundly dangerous” to the rights of British people.
Sir Davis, who campaigned against the introduction during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government, said: “While digital IDs and ID cards sound like modern and efficient solutions to problems like illegal immigration, such claims are misleading at best.
“The systems involved are profoundly dangerous to the privacy and fundamental freedoms of the British people.”
He added: “No system is immune to failure, and we have seen time and again governments and tech giants fail to protect people’s personal data.“If world-leading companies cannot protect our data, I have little faith that Whitehall would be able to do better.”
How would a digital ID card work to stop illegal migration?
The government is set to announce intentions to introduce compulsory digital ID cards in a bid to discourage illegal migration - but how would this actually work?
Under the plans, anyone starting a new job or looking to rent a home would be required to show the card on a smartphone app.
It would then be checked against a central database of people entitled to live and work in the UK.
It is hoped this would reduce the attraction of working in the UK illegally, including for delivery companies.
The proposal also comes amid calls from French President Emmanuel Macron for the UK to reduce “pull factors” for migrants to cross to come to the UK.
Petition against compulsory digital ID cards surpasses 120,000 signatures
A petition set up to protest against the suggestion the government could bring in compulsory digital ID cards has surpassed 120,000 signatures.
The appeal, which calls on the government to commit to not bringing in the scheme, cites fears of it becoming “a step towards mass surveillance and digital control”.
“No one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system,” creator Maxim Sutcliff wrote. “We oppose the creation of any national ID system.
“ID cards were scrapped in 2010, in our view for good reason.”
At the time of writing on Thursday afternoon, the petition has reached 121,500 signatures.
Boris Johnson brands Nigel Farage’s party ‘extremely dangerous’ as he rules out Reform move
Boris Johnson has slammed Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party as “extremely dangerous,” effectively ruling out a move.
Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves the West, Mr Johnson raised concerns about Mr Farage’s approach to the economy and Britain’s national security.
The former prime minister said “we need a Conservative government that is strong on defence and doesn’t believe that the problem in Ukraine was that Nato provoked Putin”.
He added” “The answers to this country’s problems are going to be Conservative answers.”
BREAKING: Every UK adult will need ‘Brit card’ digital ID under Starmer plan to tackle illegal migration
Every adult in the country will be required to have a new government-issued digital identity card as part of a renewed attempt to tackle illegal migration.
The prime minister will reportedly announce his backing for the scheme in a speech on Friday.
The ‘Brit card’ would verify an individual’s right to live and work in the UK.
