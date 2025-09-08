UK politics live: Starmer completes reshuffle as new home secretary faces small boat Channel crossings crisis
Sir Keir Starmer has completed his reshuffle of junior ministerial ranks as the home secretary is hit with an immediate crisis after Channel crossings hit 30,000.
The prime minister completed the reshuffle in a bid to harden his immigration policy amid rising numbers of crossings in the Channel.
Shabana Mahmood is reportedly set to announce the use of Ministry of Defence sites to house people after a wave of protests outside migrant accommodation over the summer.
The defence secretary John Healey confirmed to Sky News that he has placed military planners into the Home Office to scout out military facilities, after an estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK by small boat over the course of Saturday.
Starmer moved quickly to appoint David Lammy deputy prime minister while Yvette Cooper has been moved from home secretary to take up a new role as foreign secretary, with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her at the Home Office.
Starmer appointed 'Blairites' to key roles
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed “Blairites” to key roles in a cabinet reshuffle and handed the main economic departments to ministers on Labour’s reforming right flank, the Times reported.
The new housing secretary, Steve Reed, told civil servants to “build, baby, build” to kick-start growth.
Peter Kyle, appointed business secretary, is expected to focus on overhauling burdensome regulation, as Labour aims to cut costs on business by 25 per cent.
Recap: Channel crossings pass 30,000 arrivals in record time
Some 1,097 migrants crossed the Channel in 17 boats on Saturday, bringing the total in 2025 so far to 30,100, Home Office figures show.
It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.
Last year, the figure was not passed until October 30 and in 2023 it was never reached as crossings totalled 29,437 for the whole year.
In 2022, the number was reached on September 21.
Housing Secretary vows to 'build baby build'
Angela Rayner’s replacement as Housing Secretary has vowed to “build baby build”.
Steve Reed has pledged to boost housebuilding amid concern in government that the economy is not growing quickly enough.
The Housing Secretary has identified that there are believed to be up to 1.4 million homes that have been granted permission but have not yet been built, the Telegraph reported.
Emily Thornberry tells Keir Starmer to 'stop making mistakes'
Sir Keir Starmer has been warned by senior Labour figures to stop making mistakes.
Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, who confirmed she is considering running for the role of deputy prime minister, said further mistakes from Starmer could lead to having to “hand our country to [Nigel] Farage”.
Thornberry told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “Domestically, things just don’t seem to be working … People hear about the mistakes. And the question is, why are we making these mistakes?
“We can’t afford to keep doing this, because we’ve gone from having the fantastic gift from the British public of a huge majority to now being at 20 per cent in the polls, and we will have in the next election the biggest fight of our lives coming against Farage. And the last thing we want is to go from a position where it was thought we would be in for two terms, to hand our country over to Farage.”
Recap: Reform UK's biggest weakness is government inexperience, Farage said
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party’s biggest weakness is “experience at government level”.
He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that Nadine Dorries “brings us the one commodity we’re very short of and that’s experience at government level”.
Mr Farage said: “That is our biggest weakness. You could ask me lots of questions about policy and personnel and all the rest of it, but if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can’t really give you an answer, because I haven’t got anybody in the senior team that’s ever been there before.
“Nadine came yesterday. She’s the first, and there will be others.”
Healey dismisses suggestion Lammy is preferred candidate
On Sunday, John Healey dismissed the idea that former foreign secretary David Lammy’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister meant he was the Prime Minister’s preferred candidate for the job.
“They’re two separate jobs, two very important jobs. The deputy leader of the Labour Party is an important job and an important vote for Labour Party members,” he told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.
Meanwhile, Andy Burnham backed Louise Haigh, who resigned as transport secretary last year after it emerged she had previously been convicted of a fraud offence, or former Commons leader Lucy Powell.
Ms Powell was sacked as part of Sir Keir’s Cabinet shake-up this week while Ms Haigh left Government in November after it emerged she had admitted to incorrectly telling police a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.
