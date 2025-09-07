Starmer’s reshuffle continues after minister says asylum seekers could be moved to barracks: UK politics live
A government source said “nothing is off the table” for the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood
Sir Keir Starmer has continued to make further changes to his junior ministerial ranks in the reshuffle as the home secretary is expected to unveil plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into military barracks.
It comes as the prime minister seeks to harden his immigration policy amid rising numbers of crossings in the Channel.
Shabana Mahmood is reportedly set to announce the use of Ministry of Defence sites to house people after a wave of protests outside migrant accommodation over the summer.
The defence secretary John Healey confirmed to Sky News that he has placed military planners into the Home Office to scout out military facilities, after an estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK by small boat over the course of Saturday.
The prime minister sacked Rachel Reeves’s sister from the Cabinet and farming minister Daniel Zeichner, while Jason Stockwood, who had a senior role at dating site Match.com, has been appointed to the Department of Business and Trade.
Starmer moved quickly to appoint David Lammy deputy prime minister while Yvette Cooper has been moved from home secretary to take up a new role as foreign secretary, with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her at the Home Office.
Home Office looking at barracks to house asylum seekers under Mahmood
Home Office looking at barracks to house asylum seekers under Mahmood
More than 1,000 migrants arrived on Saturday
More than 30,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far this year, after 1,097 arrived on Saturday, Home Office figures show.
Siren sounds blared in national test this afternoon
Siren sounds blared from mobile phones across the country in a test of the national emergency alert system.
At around 3pm on Sunday, mobiles connected to 4G and 5G networks vibrated and sounded for about 10 seconds in the second test of the system – after the first in 2023.
The vibrations and sirens lasted for about 10 seconds.
New Home Secretary to discuss border security
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will host counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to discuss border security on Monday as her first major engagement in her new role.
Ms Mahmood said: “Rebuilding our reputation on the world stage is how we tackle serious organised crime and secure our borders.
“We have already reset our relationship with the EU, struck a people smuggling deal with the G7 and operationalised a first-of its-kind returns agreement with France. Today, we will agree new measures to protect our borders with our Five Eyes partners, hitting people smugglers hard.
“The Five Eyes might be drawn from different corners of the globe, but we are united by our alliance. As the security threats we all face become more complex and span continents, we are stronger and safer together.”
Asylum seekers could be "temporarily" moved to military sites
Asylum seekers could be temporarily moved to military sites after Sir Keir Starmer told his new-look Cabinet to “go up a gear” amid rising numbers of small boat crossings in the Channel.
“I think you’ll start to see Keir Starmer insist that dealing with the small boats, solving the illegal immigration crisis, is part of the jobs of the whole of Government, not just the Home Office,” the Defence Secretary, John Healey, told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show.
He said part of this would involve looking at moving asylum seekers into “temporary” accommodation on military sites, but did not confirm a date for when such transfers might take place.
Starmer makes further changes to his junior ministerial ranks in the reshuffle
Sir Keir Starmer has continued his major reshuffle following Angela Rayner’s resignation as housing secretary and deputy prime minister.
Here are the latest appointments:
- Chris Elmore MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
- Satvir Kaur MP as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office.
- Josh Simons MP as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office.
- Josh MacAlister OBE MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Education.
- Olivia Bailey MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Education.
- Blair McDougall MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade.
- Kate Dearden MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade.
- Kanishka Narayan MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
- Anna McMorrin MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Wales Office.
- Matthew Patrick MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Northern Ireland Office.
- Katie White OBE MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero.
Janet Daby MP, Baroness Jones of Whitchurch, Justin Madders MP, Gareth Thomas MP, Feryal Clark MP, Fleur Anderson MP, and Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP have left the Government.
'Labour are in complete meltdown,' Scottish Conservatives deputy leader says
Scottish Conservatives deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Labour are in complete meltdown and their integrity is in tatters after only 14 months in government.
“Ian Murray’s sacking was entirely in keeping with the chaos that surrounds Keir Starmer’s shambolic Government.
“The fact Ian Murray has now had to be shoehorned into a junior ministerial role after such backlash is systematic of the weakness of Keir Starmer and his long list of U-turns.
“The uninspiring appointment of Douglas Alexander, who is nothing more than a yes man for Labour, will mean more of the same broken promises.”
Douglas Alexander ‘looking forward to being Scotland’s voice’
The new Scottish Secretary says he is “looking forward to being Scotland’s voice” in Westminster after his predecessor, Ian Murray, lost his position in Friday’s reshuffle.
His replacement Douglas Alexander spoke on BBC One’s The Sunday Show, where he discussed his new role and his plans.
He told host Martin Geissler: “I’m looking forward to being Scotland’s voice at the Cabinet table, making sure not just that I’m speaking up for Scotland, but that my Cabinet colleagues understand the importance of Scotland to their work.”
Starmer warned deputy leadership race is make-or-break moment
Sir Keir Starmer has been warned Labour’s deputy leadership contest is a make or break moment for the government, with the party facing “the fight of its life” amid the rise of Reform.
With Nigel Farage comfortably leading in the polls, Dame Emily Thornberry and Andy Burnham said the PM must listen more to his backbenchers to stop Reform UK from winning the next general election.
Dame Emily said she was considering running for the deputy leadership after Angela Rayner was forced to resign over her failure to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on the purchase of a flat in Hove.
Read the full article here:
Starmer warned deputy leadership race is make-or-break moment for Labour government
Unions urge Government not to water down workers’ rights Bill
Unions are urging the Government not to water down its flagship Bill on workers’ rights following ministerial changes in recent days, saying people expected Labour to deliver on the promises it made during the general election.
The Employment Rights Bill, which is in its final parliamentary stages, was championed by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and former employment rights minister Justin Madders.
Both have left the posts they were in as the legislation was taken through the Commons, which has raised concerns among some union leaders.
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said on Sunday he had seen no evidence that the Bill was going to be watered down.
Ahead of the opening day of the TUC Congress in Brighton, he said: “The Government must, and should, deliver on the promises it gave to the British people last July.
“The Bill will level the playing field – extending the standards already set by the best employers, working with unions, to millions more.”
Read the full article here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments