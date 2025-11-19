Reeves vows to cut cost of living after inflation boost before final pre-Budget PMQs - live updates
Starmer facing questions in Commons ahead of crunch Budget next week
Rachel Reeves has vowed to cut the cost of living ahead of the final PMQs before her highly anticipated Budget.
Sir Keir Starmer will be facing questions in the Commons after inflation fell to 3.6 per cent in October, in a pre-Budget boost to the chancellor.
On the falling figures, Ms Reeves said: “It’s welcome that inflation has fallen from 3.8 to 3.6 per cent in this month’s data. But I recognise that inflation, the cost of living, is still a big burden on families right across the country.
“And that’s why in the Budget next week, I’ll be taking targeted action to bring down inflation to address the cost of living.”
However, the figures were criticised by Sir Mel Stride MP, shadow chancellor of the exchequer, who said “inflation has been above target every single month” since Labour’s last Budget.
He said: “Labour’s last Budget hiked borrowing and taxes, stoking the inflation now hitting families.”
The prime minister and chancellor have faced fierce scrutiny ahead of next week’s Budget announcement, with a raft of tax rises expected.
Budget leaks are “not acceptable”, Rachel Reeves has said.
The Chancellor was asked whether the Government’s mixed messages on tax in the November 26 statement might have contributed to market volatility.
She told broadcasters on Wednesday: “Leaks are not acceptable.
“But people only have to wait a week now until I deliver my Budget on Wednesday November 26.
“The priorities of that Budget will be to tackle the cost of living, to get NHS waiting lists down and to reduce national debt. Those are the priorities of the British people, and they’ll be my priorities as I go into the Budget next week.”
Full report: UK inflation drops to four-month low
UK inflation falls in pre-Budget boost Rachel Reeves
High prices remain a “big burden” on people, Rachel Reeves has said in response to the release of inflation figures.
The Chancellor evaded a question on whether she recognised that increases to employer national insurance contributions helped push up food prices.
She replied: “Food prices fell last month and they have risen this month. But I do recognise that there’s more that we need to do to tackle the cost-of-living challenges. And that’s why one of the three priorities in my Budget next week is to tackle the cost of living, as well as to cut NHS waiting lists and cut Government debt.
“There are 300,000 more jobs in the economy than there were at the beginning of this year.
“But of course, I want also to do more to help people back into work, which is why the Budget will be setting out more details of our youth guarantee to ensure that young people are in education, employment or training.”
Starmer to face final PMQs ahead of Budget
The prime minister is set to face his final round of questions in the Commons ahead of his government’s crunch Budget next week.
Sir Keir Starmer will answer questions from the leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, and other MPs at midday.
We’ll bring you the latest updates here,
UK inflation drops to four-month low in pre-Budget boost for Rachel Reeves
Inflation fell to 3.6 per cent in October, in a pre-Budget boost to Rachel Reeves - as well as to consumers and businesses.
The latest update from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation dropping from September, when it surprisingly held at 3.8 per cent. That has led to most analysts to declare inflation has peaked across the UK.
It is the first time the rate of inflation has been at this level since June of this year - though just three months prior to that, in March it was as low as 2.6 per cent.
