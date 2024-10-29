✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Keir Starmer is facing backlash after announcing that the £2 bus fare cap will be raised to £3 at the end of the year during a pre-Budget speech today.

The announcement came as the prime minister delivered a stark speech warning of “unprecedented” economic challenges during a visit to the West Midlands.

His speech comes ahead of Labour’s first Budget since coming into power on 30 October, where chancellor Rachel Reeves will lead one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick called the prime minister “clueless”, saying: “Starmer must think people who get the bus aren’t working people.”

The PM spoke as Labour faces a row over reported plans to raise employer national insurance contributions and capital gains, with critics arguing these measures would breach the party’s manifesto commitment to not raise taxes on “working people.”

Addressing the row, Sir Keir said the UK’s working people “know exactly who they are,” repeating the term 24 times throughout his speech in Birmingham.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event here, on The Independent’s liveblog.