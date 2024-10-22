Budget 2024 latest: Angela Rayner ‘handed £1bn budget boost for housing revolution’

✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Housing secretary Angela Rayner is planning to double the number of council homes after receiving a boost in the budget, according to reports.

The deputy prime minister is set to announce nearly £1billion to begin a “council housing revolution” and build tens of thousands of extra homes, The Times reported.

Ms Rayner believes council housing is crucial for the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes in the next five years.

As part of the plan, the deputy PM is also set to crack down on the Right to Buy scheme, which allows council house residents to buy their homes below market value, according to The Times.

A senior government source told The Times: “Angela’s ambitions on social and council housing have the full backing of the prime minister and chancellor, and that will become even clearer in the weeks ahead.

"They are joined at the hip when it comes to getting Britain building.”

