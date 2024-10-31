Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presented her Budget on Wednesday (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has admitted that her £40bn tax-raising Budget could impact wage growth for workers.

Asked about the consequences of increasing national insurance contributions for employers she told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.

“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.

“But, overall, the Office of Budget Responsibility forecast that household incomes will increase during this Parliament.

“That is a world away from the last Parliament, which was the worst Parliament ever for living standards.”

Ms Reeves received a welcome boost from Washington-based think-tank the IMF which is supportive of the Budget, with a spokesman welcoming the increase in investment and spending on public services as well as “sustainable” tax rises.

However, IFS director Paul Johnson warned that Ms Reeves would have to raise tax rises further in the coming years and said her spending plans were almost as implausible as her predecessor Jeremy Hunt.