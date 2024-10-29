✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

The chancellor will announce Labour’s first Budget in 14 years tomorrow, leading one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.

Ahead of her announcement, the chancellor has announced more details of NHS spending, pledging funding for two million extra appointments.

But health secretary Wes Streeting has warned that the NHS still faces “real problems this winter,” adding that “one Budget can’t undo 14 years of damage.”

The chancellor has also been warned that rumoured plans to increase employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) could hit 700,000 workers with a £400 tax rise.

This is the number of individuals estimated to be working for ‘umbrella companies’ as contractors or freelancers. Due to a loophole in these workers’ tax status, they will often find themselves covering their employers’ NICs.

Andy Chamberlain, of self-employment body IPSE, said: “It’s difficult to see how this wouldn’t breach Labour’s pledge not to raise taxes for ‘working people’.”

