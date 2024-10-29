Budget 2024 live: Minimum wage set to rise as Reeves promises to fund millions of extra NHS appointments
Millions of workers are set to get a pay rise from next year
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Rachel Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget in 14 years tomorrow, leading one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.
Ahead of her announcement, the chancellor has reportedly signed off an above-inflation six per cent increase to the national wage, boosting the income of millions of workers.
About 1.6 million people are in line to receive the new national living wage of £12.12 and £12.20 from next year, Ms Reeves is expected to reveal tomorrow.
Sharing more positive news on the eve of the Budget, the chancellor has also announced more details of NHS spending, pledging funding for two million extra appointments.
The new details come after Keir Starmer delivered a stark speech warning of “unprecedented” economic challenges during a visit to the West Midlands yesterday.
The prime minister is facing backlash after announcing that the £2 bus fare cap will be raised to £3 at the end of the year during the pre-Budget speech.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event here, on The Independent’s liveblog.
Boost for low-paid as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Budget
Rachel Reeves will raise the minimum wage by 6 per cent at Wednesday’s Budget, handing a pay rise to more than a million workers on low incomes.
The chancellor is due to announce the inflation-busting hike when she delivers her first financial statement, with the increase higher than predicted in September.
Boost for low-paid as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Budget
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to announce the inflation-busting hike when she delivers her first financial statement
NHS facing ‘real problems this winter’ and Budget cash will not prevent avoidable deaths, Streeting warns
The NHS faces “real problems this winter”, the health secretary has admitted as he refused to rule out the prospect of people waiting on trolleys and in corridors over the coming months.
Speaking on a joint visit to St George’s Hospital with chancellor Rachel Reeves, Wes Streeting said the extra money the health service is set to receive in Wednesday’s Budget might not prevent avoidable deaths and another winter crisis over the coming months.
The chancellor is expected to pump billions of pounds into the health service, including £1.5bn for new surgical hubs and scanners and £70m for radiotherapy machines.
Budget cash boost won’t stop NHS facing ‘real problems this winter’, Streeting says
‘I think in one Budget, you cannot undo 14 years of damage,’ admits chancellor Rachel Reeves
Recap: Starmer is making promises for ‘working people’ but is actually echoing Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer and his ministers have struggled to say who they mean by “working people” in the run up to Wednesday’s Budget.
But that did not stop the prime minister, doubling and tripling down on the term which got him through the election.
If Sir Keir does not know who they are he optimistically noted: “Working people know who they are.”
There was also an announcement of a £240 million fund to get people back into work - so more working people.
In truth though he is now echoing the words of his Tory predecessor Rishi Sunak. Sunak spent the months before the election saying he was making difficult “long term decisions”.
Now Starmer is talking about “tough decisions” not looking at the “short term sticking plasters”.
While though he wants a government for working people, the reality is that he is talking about record tax rises to cover as much as £40 billion in a black hole in his spending plans.
The reality is though that what happens now only matters for him in the way that voters see Labour in five years time. He is banking on pain now and better times later.
Most of all he is banking on economic growth. If he does not deliver then Labour will be facing trouble in 2029.
Reeves warns that Budget pain will just be the beginning with more difficult choices to come
Rachel Reeves has warned that tomorrow’s Budget will just be the beginning of painful measures to fix “14 years of Tory damage”.
The chancellor joined health secretary Wes Streeting for a hospital visit to highlight NHS funding ahead of her first major financial statement since becoming chancellor in July.
But with the prime minister also warning of “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves suggested that the expected tax rises this week will not be the end of difficult decisions to fix the country.
She has promised to produce economic growth but also pledged to her party that there will be “no new austerity”.
Reeves warns Budget pain will just be beginning with more difficult choices to come
Rachel Reeves uses a pre-Budget visit to a hospital to warn that fixing Britain’s problems ‘will take more than one Budget’
What should I do with my savings ahead of the Budget?
Ahead of the Budget on 30 October, there has been fevered speculation about changes to pension savers’ tax allowances and other perks.
Reports that pensioners could have tax breaks cut or axed led to savers withdrawing chunks of their retirement pots ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s big announcement.
What should I do with my savings ahead of the Budget?
Reports that pensioners could have tax breaks cut or axed have led to savers withdrawing chunks of their retirement pots ahead of the chancellor’s announcement
Private schools warn sector could ‘fall apart’ if hit by national insurance and VAT tax blow
Private school parents could face a further fee hike if a national insurance increase is announced in the Budget in what has been called an “extra tax” on top of the government’s controversial new VAT policy.
With one warning that “there is only so far that the system can be squeezed before it starts to fall apart”, independent school leaders fear the sector will be hit twice – first, by Labour’s removal of private schools’ 20 per cent VAT exemption, which will start in January, and now, by a potential rise in employers’ national insurance contributions, which the chancellor has not ruled out ahead of her first Budget on 30 October.
Private schools warn sector could ‘fall apart’ if hit by double tax blow
Independent school leaders fear sector will be hit twice in Wednesday’s Budget
Hunt accuses Budget watchdog of political bias
Former chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accused the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of shielding the Labour Party from scrutiny as it prepares to announce tax hikes.
In a letter to OBR chair Richard Hughes, Mr Hunt criticises the organisation for preparing to release a report timed with his successor Rachel Reeves’s first Budget, which addresses a £22bn financial gap attributed to Tory policies. The report is likely to be critical of the last government.
Hunt accuses Budget watchdog of political bias
Jeremy Hunt accuses the Budget watchdog of failing to be impartial since the Labour Party came into office
Embattled transport secretary’s Budget victory prevented bus fare rises of up to 650%
Transport secretary Louise Haigh is being hailed for winning a personal victory in negotiations with the Treasury in preventing eyewatering bus fare hikes by as much as 650 per cent, it is understood.
The embattled minister has had a difficult month after being briefed against by Downing Street in the P&O workers’ rights row which saw the ferry company’s owner DP World initially withdraw £1 billion of investment from the UK.
But despite speculation that she could be an early ministerial casualty in Sir Keir Starmer’s government, Ms Haigh is thought to have emerged victorious in a fight with the Treasury over continuing with a cap on bus fares.
Embattled transport secretary’s Budget victory prevented bus fare rises of up to 650%
Details have emerged over how transport secretary Louise Haigh’s intervention ensured a new cap in bus fares would feature in the Budget
Budget rumours: Pension tax relief reform
Pension tax relief is a reduction of the amount of tax paid on private pensions. It helps workers save for retirement by boosting their pension pots.
The amount of tax relief a person is granted is based on their income tax. It will effectively cancel out tax on pension contributions up to a maximum of £60,000.
After this, contributions will be taxed at either 20, 40, or 45 per cent, depending on which income tax rate the worker falls into.
However, the chancellor is thought to be considering a flat 30 per cent pension tax relief rate. This would mean that higher earners would effectively pay 10 per cent in tax, while those on the additional rate would pay 15.
The measure would raise around £3 billion a year, with 7 million earners paying more tax. But it would be better news for basic rate earners, who would actually begin to receive a 10 per cent boost to their pension contributions.
Evaluating the idea last year, the IFS said it would “redistribute the burden of taxation from the bottom 80 per cent to the top 20 per cent of earners.”
How Rachel Reeves might unlock £57 billion at the budget with a ‘simple’ fiscal rule change
Rachel Reeves will reportedly unveil a major change to Labour’s fiscal rules at the budget on 30 October by borrowing billions for infrastructure investment.
Following weeks of speculation, the chancellor will reveal her plans to change Britain’s debt rules at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington on 24 October.
How Reeves might unlock £57 billion at the budget in ‘simple’ fiscal rule change
Experts have urged the chancellor to consider tweaking a Labour manifesto pledge
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments