Rachel Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget in 14 years tomorrow, leading one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.

Ahead of her announcement, the chancellor has reportedly signed off an above-inflation six per cent increase to the national wage, boosting the income of millions of workers.

About 1.6 million people are in line to receive the new national living wage of £12.12 and £12.20 from next year, Ms Reeves is expected to reveal tomorrow.

Sharing more positive news on the eve of the Budget, the chancellor has also announced more details of NHS spending, pledging funding for two million extra appointments.

The new details come after Keir Starmer delivered a stark speech warning of “unprecedented” economic challenges during a visit to the West Midlands yesterday.

The prime minister is facing backlash after announcing that the £2 bus fare cap will be raised to £3 at the end of the year during the pre-Budget speech.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event here, on The Independent’s liveblog.