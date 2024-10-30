Budget 2024 live: Rachel Reeves to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes in first Labour Budget for 14 years
Chancellor will say the only way to drive economic growth is to ‘invest, invest, invest’ in today’s Budget
Rachel Reeves is expected to announce up to £35bn in tax rises as she unveils the first Labour Budget in 14 years.
After months of warning the public of the “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves is expected to promise to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” in Wednesday’s Budget.
Reeves is expected to say in her speech at 12.30pm: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever. And the prize on offer today is immense.
“More pounds in people’s pockets. An NHS that is there when you need it. An economy that is growing, creating wealth and opportunity for all. Because that is the only way to improve living standards.
“And the only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest. There are no short cuts. To deliver that investment we must restore economic stability.”
The minimum wage will increase to £12.21, the Treasury revealed on Tuesday evening.
Ms Reeves has described the 6.7 per cent increase as a “significant step” towards creating a “genuine living wage for working people” – although it falls short of the £12.60 an hour sum recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.
What are the timings for today?
- Chanellor Rachel Reeves will address Cabinet at 9am.
- She will emerge from Downing Street with her iconic red box at around 11am.
- Ms Reeves will take her place next to prime minister Keir Starmer through PMQs at noon.
- She will then deliver the Budget at 12.30pm.
At The Independent we will provide live coverage throughout the day of Ms Reeves Budget and all the reaction throughout the day.
Pictured: Ministers arriving for Cabinet
Ministers have been pictured arriving for Cabinet, with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and home secretary Yvette Cooper both spotted outside No 10.
However, no sign yet of chancellor Rachel Reeves as of yet.
Voices: There’s a good reason why this is the leakiest Budget in history
Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle is furious about pre-Budget briefings – but getting the bad news out early will avoid spooking markets, and the government can focus on the (limited) good news, says John Rentoul
Watch: Martin Lewis issues pension credit warning to Rachel Reeves hours before budget
Reeves expected to go for £35bn tax raid
Rachel Reeves is expected to bring in £35 billion of tax rises in her Budget today, one of the biggest tax hikes in history, as she tries to fill a £40 billion spending gap in Labour’s plans.
Britain’s first female chancellor with the first Labour government Budget in 15 years is still prioritising economic growth but has vowed to use taxpayers’ money to “invest, invest, invest.”
However, after agreeing to “no new austerity” after facing a cabinet rebellion over departmental cuts, Ms Reeves has been forced to look at taxation to meet Labour’s priorities including a 4 per cent rise in NS funding.
Today’s Budget is expected to see increases in employer contributions for national insurance as well as capital gains tax on assets apart from second homes.
There is also expected to be a rise in inheritance tax and income tax thresholds are expected to be frozen until 2030 dragging in more money.
Ms Reeves has also loosened up spending rules to give herself more flexibility.
Armed forces ‘in line for £3bn boost’ in Budget
The armed forces are in line for a £3 billion boost, according to reports, as Rachel Reeves prepares to unveil the Labour government’s first Budget in just a few hours.
The chancellor is set to announce an increase in the defence budget for next year in her fiscal statement in the Commons on Wednesday, part of which will be used to give soldiers a pay rise backdated to April, the Telegraph reported.
The funding will also be used to buy weapons, with the aim of replenishing stockpiles depleted by donations to Ukraine.
A pathway to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national economic output demanded by the Tories will not be in the Budget.
Rachel Reeves expected to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes
Rachel Reeves is expected to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes in today’s Budget, as she seeks to plug the so-called £22bn “black hole” which Labour says has been left by the Tories.
These may include a rise in employers’ national insurance contributions and an increase in capital gains tax, according to reports.
Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer laid the ground for taxes to rise, as he insisted it was “time to embrace the harsh light of fiscal reality so we can come together behind a credible, long-term plan”.
Labour MP: Days of Boris Johnson’s boosterism are over
An influential new Labour MP has said the days of Boris Johnson’s boosterism are over and that Rachel Reeves is prepared to do “the hard yards” to make Britain great again, reports our political correspondent Archie Mitchell.
Torsten Bell said “everybody has given up” on the former prime minister’s approach of, “if you just say Britain is great, then that will make it great”.
“We have to do the hard yards of making it great again, and that is what we are going to do,” Mr Bell said.
The former director of the Resolution Foundation think tank said the British public “are not stupid” and will give Labour time to see “whether we are in the business of starting to turn this country around”.
He told Sky News: “Does that mean they like every measure we take in terms of how we do that? No, that's politics, but, but we will expect to see results come the next election.”
Who is Rachel Reeves? From child chess champion to first female chancellor
In this video report, The Independent takes a closer look at the chancellor’s life, from being raised in southeast London by her teacher parents, to becoming a school chess champion and working at the Bank of England:
My colleague Shabnoor Irshad has more details here.
Armed forces in line for £3bn Budget boost, report suggests
The armed forces are in line for a £3bn boost in the new Labour government’s first Budget, according to reports.
The chancellor is set to announce an increase in the defence budget for next year in her fiscal statement in the Commons on Wednesday, part of which will be used to give soldiers a pay rise backdated to April, the Telegraph reported.
The funding will also be used to buy weapons, with the aim of replenishing stockpiles depleted by donations to Ukraine.
However, a pathway to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national economic output as demanded by the Tories will not be in the Budget, the paper reported.
