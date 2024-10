✕ Close Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise at PMQs

Rachel Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget in 15 years later this month, leading one of the most highly-anticipated fiscal events in over a decade.

As the chancellor looks to fill the £22bn “black hole” in public spending she announced in late July, speculation has mounted about what measures will be included on 30 October.

During the Labour’s first few months in power, ministers have warned that “tough decisions” will be required to balance the books. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the event is going to be “painful” but that there is “no other choice given the situation that we’re in”.

This likely means tax rises and spending cuts can be expected. The government has already come under fire for its decision to cut back winter fuel payments for millions of pensions, sparking a row which has hung over its first 100 days in power.

In their manifesto, Labour pledged not to increase “taxes on working people,” ruling out changes to national insurance contributions (NICs), income tax or VAT. This has given them “little room for manoeuvre” says Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson, as the top three sources of Treasury revenue are sealed off.

However, experts are now criticising Ms Reeves after she and the prime minister refused to rule out an increase in employer NICs, which could raise £17bn a year.

Officials have indicated that they do not believe the measure would represent a tax rise for working people. However, Mr Johnson has said the hike would be a “straightforward breach” of Labour’s manifesto.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event on 30 October here, on The Independent’s liveblog.