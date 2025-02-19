Boris Johnson attacks Trump over claims Ukraine started war with Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that Ukraine started the war with Russia, dismissing them as inaccurate.

In a message posted on X, the former prime minister said the US president’s statements on Ukraine “are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action”.

Mr Trump caused outrage when he wrongly claimed Kyiv started the war, as well as claiming Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating stands at 4 per cent and the country should hold an election.

Downing Street has so far remained silent over Mr Trump’s remarks, as European leaders are set to meet in Paris for the second time this week to thrash out a response to the US president’s stance.

The prime minister will not attend Wednesday’s meeting, it is understood.

Responding to Mr Trump’s comments, made on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson said: “Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.

“Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945.

“Of course Zelensky’s ratings are not 4 per cent. They are actually about the same as Trump’s.”

The former PM later added: “The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast.”

He also asked when Europeans are going to “stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?”

Sir Keir Starmer, who will visit Washington next week, earlier this week urged America to provide a “backstop” to any settlement brokered between Kyiv and Moscow.

He suggested this backstop would be necessary in order for the UK to put in place its proposal to put peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine.

While Mr Trump said he is “all for” the promise to put British troops in Ukraine, he said the US does not need to deploy peacekeeping troops as “we’re very far away”.

More to follow...