Boris Johnson says he regrets apologising for Partygate in ITV grilling

Boris Johnson has said he regrets apologising for the so-called partygate scandal in a new interview with ITV.

In the grilling set to be aired in full tonight, the former prime minister claimed the move had “inadvertently validated the entire corpus” as accusations over the lockdown-era gatherings in Downing Street were also levelled at officials who were “working very hard”.

It comes as a group of indigenous Chagossians plans to stage a protest in Westminster claiming they have been sidelined from discussions surrounding the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, The Independent understands.

Chagossian Voices insists the UK government has “consistently and deliberately ignored” their perspectives throughout the negotiation process, calling for full inclusion in the treaty drafting.

As tensions mount, Sir Keir Starmer has defended the government’s decision, claiming that the UK-Mauritius deal ensures continued security of the US-UK Diego Garcia military base.

However, the move has drawn significant backlash, particularly from Argentina who capitalised on the situation by vowing to secure “full sovereignty” over the Falklands.

The geopolitical fallout followed the prime minister to Cheshire, where Labour ministers pledged nearly £22 billion to develop carbon capture projects in Merseyside and Teesside.

Sir Keir promised workers that the new investment would create thousands of jobs and attract private investment while helping the UK meet its net-zero targets.

He described today’s investment announcement as a demonstration of “the politics of renewal in action” and declared the new political divide between Labour and the Tories is ‘investment or decline’.