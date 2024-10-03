✕ Close Minister says accepting freebies is different in government

Britain should hold a referendum on its membership of the European Convention on Human Rights, Boris Johnson has said.

The ex-prime minister told The Daily Telegraph there was a strong case to give voters a say on the ECHR, which critics say prevents Britain from having full control of immigration.

Mr Johnson suggested the ECHR did not “provide people with protections that they wouldn’t otherwise have”.

In his memoirs, he has branded Rishi Sunak’s ideas in government as “zany” and laid the blame for the drubbing suffered by the Tories at this year’s general election at his feet.

He says in Unleashed that he regrets not sacking then-political adviser Dominic Cummings over the Barnard Castle row, dismissing the furore as “lefty journalists angry over Brexit”.

Meanwhile, a row has erupted between Labour and the Conservatives over a deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has announced Britain will return the territory but will still have sovereignty over the Diego Garcia military base in the Pacific Ocean.

But Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick accused Sir Keir Starmer of “surrendering” Britain’s strategic interests.