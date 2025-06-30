Labour benefits cuts latest: Starmer battles to quell 50-strong MP rebellion with just hours left until vote
Around 50 MPs are still thought to be planning to rebel against the bill in a crunch vote on Tuesday
Sir Keir Starmer is launching a last-minute attempt to win over dozens of Labour MPs rebelling against his welfare reforms.
Around 50 Labour MPs are still thought to be planning to vote against the bill in a crunch vote on Tuesday, despite the prime minister offering concessions on the legislation last week.
The original welfare bill proposed to introduce a higher bar for eligibility for the Personal Independence Payment (Pip), and cut the health-related element of universal credit.
But after more than 100 Labour MPs called for these changes to be scrapped, the government said its proposed rules will now only apply to new claims from November 2026.
Plans to cut the health-related element of universal credit have also been rowed back, with all existing recipients to have their incomes protected in real terms.
The Government will amend the Bill at the Commons committee stage to put the changes in place ahead of the second reading on Tuesday.
However, it is estimated around 50 to 60 Labour MPs are still planning to rebel against the bill, with some saying the concessions are not enough.
Analysis | Starmer faces further crisis if rebels get a taste for blood
By Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor
Welfare reform is not the only controversial policy area the PM faces.
In the next few months his government will come under intense pressure to scrap the two-child benefit limit.
It also faces a fight with its own backbenchers about the soaring costs of funding for children with special educational needs.
Ministers have said they want to change the system - inevitably creating some winners and some losers.
The PM better hope that, in the wake of his welfare U-turn, Labour rebels do not get to like the taste of blood.
Labour MP still planning to rebel: 'It's a leap in the dark'
A Labour MP has said he still will not support the welfare bill even after the Government made concessions in the face of a backbench rebellion.
Clive Efford, the MP for Eltham and Chislehurst, was one of more than 100 Labour MPs to rebel against the Government’s proposed changes to the welfare system.
“There are still £3.5 billion-worth of savings that are required in these measures and we don’t yet know the poverty impact that they will have,” he told the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4.
“I think there are a lot of people waiting to hear what the government is saying today who may be inclined to accept what the government has done.
“For me the situation hasn’t changed for those people who will be adversely affected and until we know and understand the impact on them, we shouldn’t be taking what I think is a leap in the dark.”
Sir Keir Starmer has offered a major concession to Labour MPs that were divided over the government’s controversial plans to cut welfare spending.
Here’s what you need to know about the measures and how they have changed:
Minister dodges question of whether whip will be withdrawn from rebel MPs
A minister did not answer when asked whether any Labour MPs that rebel over welfare this week will have the whip removed.
Baronesss Jacqui Smith was asked by Times Radio whether rebels would have the whip removed, she told the station: “I think what’s important and from – as you say – from my experience as a former chief whip, is to keep talking, keep explaining the moves that the Government has already made to recognise some of the concerns.”
Pushed again on whether the whip would be removed, she later said that people would hear more from ministers on Monday.
Starmer’s disability benefit U-turn not enough, says rebel Labour whip
Sir Keir Starmer’s £3bn U-turn on his planned welfare cuts does not go far enough, a leading rebel who quit her frontbench job over the changes has warned.
The prime minister is still facing the prospect of around 50 Labour MPs voting against his welfare reforms, with former government whip Vicky Foxcroft among those calling for fresh concessions.
Ms Foxcroft dramatically quit this month in protest at the plans, saying she could not back cuts that will harm disabled people.
And, in an interview with The Guardian after Sir Keir’s U-turn, she said it was “good to hear that people won’t be losing their benefits who are currently on them” but said there were “areas where I still think there’s need for movement”.
