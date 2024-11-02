Tory leadership live: Badenoch and Jenrick wait to find out who will take over as Conservative leader
Four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak reaches finish line with results set to be announced this morning
Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are waiting to find out who will take over as leader of the Conservative Party.
The four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak reaches the finish line on Saturday, with the result of the leadership ballot expected to be announced late in the morning after the members’ ballot closed on Thursday.
After the close of polls, Ms Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”, while Mr Jenrick also called for the Conservatives to “move past the drama” of recent years and “unite”.
The winner will be at the helm as the Tories look to recover from the July election result, which saw them return just 121 MPs, having lost lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.
Immigration, the economy, and how the Tories can rebuild trust with the electorate and win back the voters they lost have all been discussed at length through the campaign.
Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly also put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July and spent the summer campaigning before they were each knocked out of the contest.
