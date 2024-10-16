✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

The Archbishop of Canterbury has warned of a “slippery slope” ahead of an assisted dying bill being officially introduced to Parliament.

Justin Welby told the BBC on Tuesday: “I think this approach is both dangerous and sets us in a direction which is even more dangerous, and in every other place where it’s been done, has led to a slippery slope.”

A private members bill is due to be formally introduced to the House of Commons on Wednesday described as offering choice at the end of life.

It will be brought forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who has said that any change in the law would be “potentially one of the most important changes in legislation that we will ever see in this country”.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsnight on Tuesday, the MP for Spen Valley said: “There has to be a change in the law, I’m very clear about that, but we’ve got to get the detail right.”

