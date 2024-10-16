UK politics live: Assisted dying ‘dangerous’ says Archbishop of Canterbury as bill to be introduced today
Labour government will allow free vote by MPs on controversial bill
The Archbishop of Canterbury has warned of a “slippery slope” ahead of an assisted dying bill being officially introduced to Parliament.
Justin Welby told the BBC on Tuesday: “I think this approach is both dangerous and sets us in a direction which is even more dangerous, and in every other place where it’s been done, has led to a slippery slope.”
A private members bill is due to be formally introduced to the House of Commons on Wednesday described as offering choice at the end of life.
It will be brought forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who has said that any change in the law would be “potentially one of the most important changes in legislation that we will ever see in this country”.
Speaking to BBC’s Newsnight on Tuesday, the MP for Spen Valley said: “There has to be a change in the law, I’m very clear about that, but we’ve got to get the detail right.”
It comes as Downing Street has rejected suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer received free Taylor Swift tickets as a “thank you” after she was given taxpayer-funded police security while performing in London.
Inflation falls below 2% target for first time in three years
UK inflation has decreased to below the 2 per cent target for the first time in over three years.
The consumer price index (CPI) has dropped to 1.7 per cent, down from 2.2. per cent in August, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The figure has beaten expert predictions, which largely estimated a more modest drop to 1.9 per cent.
It’s expected the drop will empower policymakers at the Bank of England to slightly cut interest rates in November to 4.75 per cent.
Albert Toth reports
Experts say the drop should pave the way for strong interest rate cuts
These are still early days, but weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic or Mounjaro could dramatically reduce demands on the health service, writes John Rentoul
‘We do not pay reparations’: Starmer rejects slavery atonement bid ahead of Commonwealth summit
Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out the prospect of Britain paying slavery reparations as he prepares for a major Commonwealth summit - with the issue “not on the agenda”, according to Downing Street.
Asked for the Prime Minister’s view on paying compensation relating to Britain’s colonial past, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday: “We do not pay reparations.”
The question was put forward ahead of Sir Keir meeting the Commonwealth heads of government in Samoa on 21 October.
EU entry-exit system would have been ‘complete and utter carnage’, says Dover council leader
The planned 10 November introduction of the EU’s now-postponed entry-exit system “would have been complete and utter carnage” according to the leader of Dover District Council.
Councillor Kevin Mills was speaking at a special session of the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee, following last week’s postponement of the entry-exit system (EES).
With a month to go, interior ministers decided to postpone the introduction of the EES indefinitely and apply a staged approach.
Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond died as he opened a bottle of ketchup, a witness has claimed.
The Alba Party leader died suddenly in North Macedonia on Saturday aged 69.
He had made a speech at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the city of Ohrid before collapsing at lunch in a crowded room.
British Army set to shrink to smallest size since before Napoleonic wars
Defence secretary John Healey has shocked MPs after he admitted that the army is on course to fall to its lowest number of personnel for more than 230 years.
Answering questions from in parliament, the minister confirmed that the size of the army will fall below 70,000 for the first time since 1793.
Back then, the British Army had around 40,000 soldiers but was rapidly increased to fight the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic wars.
