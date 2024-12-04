Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain’s entire Army would be destroyed in "six months to a year" in a major war, a defence minister has warned.

Al Carns, the veterans minister, said the extremely high casualty rate currently being suffered by Russian forces in Ukraine - around 1,500 soldiers a day – highlighted the importance of rebuilding the UK’s reserves.

His warning comes just weeks after the defence secretary said that Britain’s armed forces were so depleted that the country is not ready to fend off an invasion.

In a damning assessment of the state of the UK’s defences, John Healey said that while the military could conduct operations “what we’ve not been ready to do is to fight”.

Mr Carns, who is himself a reservist, delivered his warning at a conference on reserves at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London.

open image in gallery Ukrainian troops training for their war with Russia ( Ukrainian 24 Mechanised brigade )

According to Sky News, he said: "In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended, as part of a broader multinational coalition, in six months to a year."

He added that when it came to Britain: "That doesn’t mean we need a bigger army, but it does mean you need to generate depth and mass rapidly in the event of a crisis.

"The reserves are critical, absolutely central, to that process. Without them we cannot generate mass, we cannot meet the plethora of defence tasks."

"There is a requirement across government to remind people that freedom is not free," Mr Carns added.

open image in gallery Defence minister Al Carns ( Alistair Carns )

He said he hoped a major review of the UK’s defences, due to be published this spring, would provide an opportunity to "write a new deal for our reserves".

"We need to catch up with NATO allies and place greater emphasis on reserves," Mr Carns said.

One of the new Labour government’s first acts after winning July’s general election was to launch a thorough “root and branch” assessment of the state of Britain’s military capabilities.

Sir Keir Starmer said at the time that Britain’s defences had been “hollowed out” by 14 years of Conservative party neglect and promised a “roadmap” to increasing the UK’s defence spending to the target of 2.5 per cent of GDP.

MPs on parliament’s defence committee have also warned Britain is not sufficiently prepared to fight an all-out war, despite such readiness being a vital deterrent to Britain’s adversaries.

The military is “consistently overstretched”, with the “unrelenting pressure” on personnel exacerbating the crisis in recruitment and retention which is seeing more people leaving the armed forces than joining, the influential group of MPs warned.