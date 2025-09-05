Cabinet reshuffle live: Starmer makes Lammy deputy PM and Cooper foreign secretary after Rayner resignation
Keir Starmer has started a major cabinet reshuffle after saying he was 'very sad' Rayner's time in government had come to an end
Sir Keir Starmer is set to make David Lammy deputy prime minister as the PM embarks on a major cabinet reshuffle following Angela Rayner stepping down from her government roles after an investigation into her tax affairs.
Yvette Cooper will be moved from home secretary and take up a new role as foreign secretary, with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her at the Home Office.
Mr Lammy will also become justice secretary as well as deputy PM. Lucy Powell, the leader of the House of Commons, and Scottish secretary Ian Murray have been sacked from their roles this afternoon.
The prime minister’s reshuffle comes after Ms Rayner stepped down after ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus found that she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.
She told the prime minister in a letter that "I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice" and took "full responsibility for this error".
In a letter responding to her resignation, the prime minister said he was "very sad" that her time in government had come to an end and that he had "nothing but admiration" for her.
Lammy arrives at Downing Street
David Lammy, who is expected to be named Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, has arrived at Downing Street.
He smiled at reporters as he walked through the door of number 10.
Labour MPs pay tribute to Rayner
Labour MPs have describe the resignation of Angela Rayner from the the government as a “huge loss” as her departure triggers a major cabinet reshuffle for Sir Keir Starmer.
It comes just days after Sir Keir announced the “second phase” of his government.
Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, shared Ms Rayner’s resignation letter, writing: “ Angie’s resignation is a huge loss. A towering figure in our movement, she leaves behind a legacy she should be incredibly proud of – driving forward the employment rights bill and always championing the working-class. Very sorry to see her go.”
Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East, wrote: “Angela can be proud that her legacy includes the biggest expansion of workers’ and renters’ rights in a generation.
“Policies like these are what our Labour government was elected to enact. Whoever replaces her must build on them. Labour members and affiliated unions - who have been side-lined for too long - rightly expect a proper, democratic deputy leadership election.”
McFadden to take over 'super ministry'
We are hearing some more news about Sir Ker Starmer’s reshuffle.
PA is reporting that Pat McFadden will take over a new “super ministry” including the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education, according to sources.
Peter Kyle to be replaced as tech secretary - reports
The Independent’s Archie Mitchell writes:
Peter Kyle is set to be replaced as tech secretary by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, according to reports.
The move would mark a demotion for Ms Kendall, who was responsible alongside Rachel Reeves for Labour’s disastrous aborted welfare cuts.
And it raises the potential for Mr Kyle to take a cabinet job elsewhere. It is not yet known if he will leave the government or be part of the PM’s reshuffle.
Reform defends policy of deporting illegal migrants
Reform UK has defended its policy of deporting illegal migrants by telling its conference the UK is facing a "national security emergency".
The party's head of policy, Zia Yusuf said: "Some have already called our plan draconian."
He continued: "Here's our response. Britain is being invaded. Thousands of fighting age men from countries that despise Britain continue to arrive on our beaches.
"Our plan is the only appropriate response to a national security emergency.
"It will also immediately stop the boats from coming, because it's going to send a clear message that being our country illegally now has an iron-clad response; immediate removal. Deportation is the ultimate deterrent."
The Independent previously reported that any attempt by Reform to mass deport migrants would face a court challenge.
Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said that both domestic and international obstacles that would emerge if Reform were to go ahead with its plan.
BREAKING NEWS
David Lammy will be deputy prime minister and justice secretary.
Shabana Mahmood is replacing Yvette Cooper at the Home Office and will become the new home secretary.
And Ms Cooper will be appointed foreign secretary.
Yvette Cooper 'to be sacked from Home Office'
Yvette Cooper is set to be sacked from her job as home secretary, according to reports.
Sir Keir Starmer has embarked upon a major reshuffle after Angela Rayner stepped down as deputy prime minister following an investigation into her tax affairs.
The Telegraph is reporting that Ms Cooper could be moved to foreign secretary.
There is speculation that justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, is in prime position to take Ms Cooper’s job at the Home Office.
Watch: Andrea Jenkyns belts out own song in bizarre Reform conference entrance
Starmer cabinet reshuffle: Who is in and who is out as PM overhauls his top team
The Independent’s Archie Mitchell reports
Sir Keir Starmer has launched a major cabinet reshuffle after Angela Rayner’s resignation as housing secretary and deputy prime minister.
The prime minister is seeking to relaunch his government as it lags behind Reform UK in the polls and struggles to deliver on key promises.
Ms Rayner resigned after Sir Keir’s ethics advisor concluded she had breached the ministerial code by failing to pay the correct amount of stamp duty on the purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove.
Scottish secretary Ian Murray sacked by Starmer
Ian Murray has been sacked as Scottish Secretary in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle, sources said.
Mr Murray has represented Edinburgh South since 2010 - and was the only Scottish Labour MP left in Westminster after the party's 2019 general election defeat.
A critic of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Murray has campaigned against Scottish independence and won the backing of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown during an unsuccessful bid for the Labour deputy leadership in 2020.
In a statement on X he said it was a “privilege” to play a role in bringing Labour back to power.
