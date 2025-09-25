UK politics live: Burnham told to ‘pipe down’ by Labour peer after revealing MPs asked him to oust Starmer
Manchester mayor has accused Downing Street of creating a ‘climate of fear’
Andy Burnham has been told to “pipe down” by a Labour peer after he said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
The Manchester mayor made the revelation as he accused Downing Street of creating a “climate of fear”, in an intervention that has fuelled speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster.
Labour peer Thangam Debbonaire said Mr Burnham to stop “sticking his oar in” and when asked if he should pipe down, she said she “would like him to”.
“I don't think it's helpful for anybody to start sticking their oar in about who should or should not replace Keir Starmer,” she said.
Sir Keir Starmer has endured a turbulent few weeks in office, having had two high-profile government departures which saw him lagging behind in polls.
Cabinet minister Steve Reed dismissed suggestions Andy Burnham could mount a challenge for the Labour leadership as “tittle-tattle” on Thursday morning.
“I’ve seen this movie before,” he told Times Radio. “Now our job is to get on and change the country.”
Andy Burnham made commitment to serve full term as mayor, minister says
Andy Burnham has made a “commitment” to serve his full term as mayor of Greater Manchester, a Cabinet minister has said.
Asked about reports Mr Burnham is plotting a Labour leadership challenge, Housing Secretary Steve Reed told Times Radio: “Andy is playing a great role already.
“He’s the mayor of Greater Manchester and he’s doing an incredible job there, if you look at what they’re doing on homelessness or what they’re doing working with local health services.
“He will keep doing that work, because that is the commitment he gave until the end of his term.”
Mr Reed added: “He’s given a commitment. I’m sure he wouldn’t break it.”
Profile: Could the ‘King of the North’ return to Westminster and nab the top job?
With Keir Starmer floundering in the polls, Labour needs rescuing from the growing threat of Reform. Sean O’Grady asks if Andy Burnham could be its knight in shining armour:
Andy Burnham: Could the ‘King of the North’ return to Westminster for the top job?
