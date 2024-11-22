Police appeal for help to track down mother of baby found in field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Detectives investigating after the remains of a baby were found in a field have appealed for help to track down the mother and make sure she is safe.

The infant, called Baby A by Greater Manchester Police, was found by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford on Wednesday.

We know the baby’s mum is somewhere out there, potentially watching this DCI Charlotte Whalley

At a press conference on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we do not know the background or circumstances that led to this baby being separated from a mum.

“We don’t know the pressures the mum might have been under before she gave birth or in the times afterwards, but our priority is to find answers and to make sure the mum is safe.

“We know the baby’s mum is somewhere out there, potentially watching this, and we would appeal for anyone who may know the mum or had their suspicions about her pregnancy to come forward so we can find her and speak to her.

“We will do anything we can to help the mum. Trained officers are ready to support her, no matter what the circumstances are, please contact us.”

Earlier in the week, the force said it was following several lines of inquiry to understand how long the baby was in the field and how they died.