Peta praises city council after it bans non-vegan food and drink in meetings

Animal rights organisation Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has praised Nottingham City Council after it announced it will serve only plant-based food and drink at internal meetings from the end of September.

The change was confirmed at a full council meeting on Monday following a question from a local resident.

According to council papers, the question submitted in advance of the meeting said other local authorities such as Oxfordshire County Council, Exeter City Council and Cambridge City Council had adopted similar policies.

Peta applauds the authority for shining a green light on the benefits of eating vegan and hopes others will follow its compassionate lead Dawn Carr, Peta

The resident urged Nottingham “to do the same”, arguing “meat and dairy are major contributors to the climate and ecological emergencies”.

In response to the city council’s decision, Dawn Carr, Peta’s vice president of vegan corporate project, told the PA news agency: “Nottingham City Council is fighting climate change with diet change, and Peta is delighted to see councillors taking action for animals while looking after their own health too.

“Peta applauds the authority for shining a green light on the benefits of eating vegan and hopes others will follow its compassionate lead.”

The decision followed lobbying from the Plant-Based Councils campaign group, which described it as a “logical and necessary step”.

The council’s executive member for carbon reduction, leisure and culture, Sam Lux, said at Monday’s meeting that she was “really happy” to confirm the move after discussing it with council officers.

She added there would also be a week of promotion of dairy alternatives for staff to try plant-based milk in their drinks from the coffee bar at the council’s Loxley House headquarters.

However, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), which represents agricultural workers across England and Wales, criticised the policy change.

What we eat is a personal choice and not something which is imposed Tom Bradshaw, NFU

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “What we eat is a personal choice and not something which is imposed. Decisions should be made in an informed way taking into consideration the nutritional, environmental and biodiversity benefits that eating a balanced diet, including meat and dairy, provides.

“We engage regularly with local councils and others about the importance of supporting local supply chains and the vital role farmers play at the heart of our rural communities.

“We have also organised seminars with a range of food service providers including with local authorities to discuss the benefits of meat and dairy to diets.”

Nottingham City Council has been contacted for comment.