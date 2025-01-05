In Pictures: Puppies and ponies explore snowy landscapes
Up to 12cm of snow fell in parts of the country, disrupting roads, rail and flights.
Heavy overnight snow closed roads and delayed flights across the country as the cold start to the new year continues.
The Met Office said Bingley in West Yorkshire had 12cm of snow up to 7am on Sunday, with Shap in Cumbria and Capel Curig, Gwynedd, both registering 10cm.
Stranded vehicles and collisions left key roads in northern England closed while rail services were also cancelled.
The Met Office said some rural communities could be cut off, with up to 40cm of snow on ground above 300m.
A new yellow rain warning for southern England has also been issued on Sunday where milder temperatures bring a risk of flooding.