‘Beacon of light’ Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan dies aged 46

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan has been described as a “beacon of light” after his death aged 46.

The actor played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

He had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with being in possession of several bags of cocaine and a “quantity” of cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year in Warrington, Cheshire.

A statement from Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Danan was a ITV’s Celebrity Love Island contestant in 2005 and 2006, though did not win either series.

He also appeared in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan, which saw the actor, former Westlife bodyguard Fran Cosgrave and George Best’s son Calum Best travel across the US.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, where he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a “second chance” at his career.

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks, and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

His other appearances included E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip, and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

DJ Fat Tony, real name Anthony Marnoch, wrote on Instagram that Danan was “one of the sweetest men”, and said it “hurts so bad”.

Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco remembered him as a “genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone” , and said he would be “missed by many” in an Instagram story.

Last year, Danan told The Sun about his addiction to vaping, saying he had collapsed in May over e-cigarette use.

He also said he was warned by a nurse that if he was to “ever smoke in any form again, I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life”.

Danan quit smoking in 2021 and said he then became “obsessed” with vapes, and would “always have one in my hand, I would even go to sleep with it, like a comfort thing”.

He had previously discussed his substance abuse and recovery on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, which he says began when he was a teenager.

Danan said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery.”

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to drugs and public order offences, and was fined £350 and referred to a drugs agency for support by Stevenage Magistrates’ Court.