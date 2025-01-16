‘Beacon of light’ Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan died day before court date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan died the day before he was due to appear in court on drugs charges.

The actor, 46, played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to an address in Brislington, Bristol, at about 5.20pm on Wednesday, “where sadly a man in his 40s was declared deceased by paramedics”.

She added that the death “is not being treated as suspicious and officers are preparing a file for the coroner”.

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after being charged with being in possession of several bags of cocaine and a “quantity” of cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.

He had appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island as a contestant in 2005 and 2006, but did not win either series.

He also appeared in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan, in which he, former Westlife bodyguard and Celebrity Love Island winner Fran Cosgrave, and Calum Best, travel across the US.

Best, the son of footballer George Best, took part in Celebrity Love Island and a reality travel programme with Danan, described him as one of the “funniest, kindest, and most authentic people I’ve known”.

In an Instagram post, he added that Danan was “truly a creative genius too having all of us laughing our asses off at his insta profile he made to rinse a certain era of celeb culture we lived.

“Life wasn’t always easy for him, but he faced it with such heart and courage, and that inspired so many of us.

“We shared many laughs, chats, and unforgettable moments. My heart goes out to his loved ones right now. Rest easy, brother.”

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon Danan as a “genuinely kind and compassionate person” in an Instagram story.

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney also paid tribute, saying in an Instagram story Danan “had a heart of gold”.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, when he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a “second chance” at his career.

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks, and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

A statement on X from the Hollyoaks account said: “Paul brought to life Sol’s journey from teenage tearaway to leading man with such charm and heart that no matter what trouble Sol was in, you were always on his side.

“It is a testament to Paul that his character is held with such great affection.”

In 2020 he started a drama workshop, Morning After Drama, which grew from online sessions during the pandemic to workshops in London, Oxford and the South West.

Its website says it is aimed at young people, recovering addicts and former prisoners.

His other appearances included on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

DJ Fat Tony, real name Anthony Marnoch, wrote on Instagram that Danan was “one of the sweetest men”, and said it “hurts so bad”.

Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco remembered him as a “genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone” , and said he would be “missed by many”, in an Instagram story.

Last year, Danan told The Sun about his addiction to vaping, saying he had collapsed in May over e-cigarette use.

He also said he was warned by a nurse that if he was to “ever smoke in any form again, I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life”.

Danan quit smoking in 2021 and said he then became “obsessed” with vapes, and would “always have one in my hand, I would even go to sleep with it, like a comfort thing”.

He had previously discussed his substance abuse and recovery on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, which he said began when he was a teenager.

Danan said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery”.

In 2010 he pleaded guilty to drugs and public order offences, and was fined £350 and referred to a drugs agency for support by Stevenage Magistrates’ Court.

A statement from Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues.”