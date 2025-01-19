Man arrested after death of 21-year-old
Emergency services were called to the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Saturday afternoon.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 19-year-old has been arrested after a man died following reports of a disturbance.
Police Scotland said emergency services were called to Maree Road and Lochbroom Drive in the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed the death is currently being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with assault and inquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, however there is no threat to the wider public.
“Officers will remain in the area as inquiries are carried out and anyone with any concerns can approach them.”
Video posted on social media appeared to show fireworks being thrown in the area earlier on Saturday.