Sam Fox cleared of ‘assaulting wife on BA flight’ after charge dropped

She had denied assaulting Linda Olsen by beating her on a British Airways flight on December 3 last year.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 01 September 2024 15:15
Sam Fox had denied the charge (Ian West/PA)
Sam Fox had denied the charge (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Former Page Three model Samantha Fox has been cleared of assaulting her wife on a British Airways flight after prosecutors dropped the charge.

Fox, 58, had been due to stand trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday after denying assaulting Linda Olsen by beating her at Heathrow on December 3 2023.

The incident reportedly stopped the London to Munich flight from taking off.

It is understood the assault charge was discontinued after changes to the evidence meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

Fox had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable during a court hearing in April.

She will now be sentenced for the two charges at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

