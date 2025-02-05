Number of UK deaths specifically caused by alcohol reaches new record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of deaths across the UK specifically caused by alcohol has reached a record high, according to new figures.

It is the fourth consecutive year a new record has been reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Experts called for measures such as minimum unit pricing, health warnings on labels and tighter advertising regulations to be brought in to tackle the “growing health crisis”.

Some 10,473 deaths from alcohol-specific causes were registered in the UK in 2023, up from 10,048 in 2022.

These are deaths where health conditions, such as alcoholic liver disease, are a direct consequence of alcohol.

While the number deaths increased, the rate fell slightly to 15.9 deaths per 100,000 people from 16.6 per 100,000 a year earlier.

The rate of deaths in males (21.9 per 100,000) remained around double that in females (10.3 per 100,000) in 2023.

Preventing alcohol harm needs to be a national policy priority Clare Taylor, Turning Point

Age-specific death rates fell for the first time since 2020 for people between the ages of 25 and 59, the ONS said.

Death rates for those aged 20 to 24 and over 60 remained the similar to 2022.

In England and Wales, death rates increased between 2022 and 2023 to 15.0 and 17.7 per 100,000 people.

The English region with the highest rate – 25.7 deaths per 100,000 – was the North East, while the East Midlands was the lowest at 11.5 deaths per 100,000.

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance, said: “The drivers of this crisis are well known — cheap, easily accessible alcohol and aggressive marketing that normalises excessive drinking — as are the solutions proven to reduce harm.

“Measures such as minimum unit pricing, improved advertising regulations, mandatory health warnings on labels, and better investment in alcohol treatment services must be implemented across all UK nations without delay.”

Minimum unit pricing was introduced in Scotland in 2018 and means alcohol such as beer, wine and vodka can not be sold for less than that 65p per unit.

Sir Ian added that tackling alcohol harm “must be central” to the Government’s ambition of putting more focus on sickness prevention.

“Just as we have seen strong political will to tackle the harms caused by tobacco, junk food and gambling, we must apply the same urgency and commitment to reducing alcohol harm,” he said.

“Without meaningful intervention, these figures will continue to rise, and more lives will be lost.”

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at Turning Point, warned the “continued high level of alcohol deaths is a public health crisis”.

“Alcohol related deaths are preventable, and access to treatment remains the key protective factor,” she added.

“While numbers in treatment have increased significantly, too many are not getting the support they need early enough and there is still a great deal of stigma associated with alcohol problems.

“Preventing alcohol harm needs to be a national policy priority.

“We need better education and training for healthcare professionals working in GP surgeries, A&E departments and on hospital wards, and better joint working with community drug and alcohol services.”

Commenting on the figures, Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “Unfortunately these figures aren’t surprising.

“We are living in the shadow of harmful and hazardous drinking that is only increasing since the pandemic, and these latest figures highlight the terrifying scale of this growing health crisis.”

Dr Katherine Severi, chief executive of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said: “We’ve seen record-high deaths from alcohol in the UK every single year since the pandemic.

“This simply cannot become the new normal, so the Government must make tackling alcohol harm a top priority in 2025.”

Scotland and Northern Ireland continued to have the highest death rate in the UK, the ONS said.

Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic exacerbated drinking patterns and we saw those who were already drinking heavily increase their consumption Laura Mahon, Alcohol Focus Scotland

While Scotland’s death rate remained stable at 22.6 in 2023, the rate in Northern Ireland decreased to 18.5 per 100,000 people.

Laura Mahon, deputy chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said the figures demonstrate “that Scotland and the rest of the UK is firmly in the grip of an alcohol health emergency”.

“The truth is that a majority of these deaths, mostly caused by liver disease, come as a result of people drinking heavily over the course of many years – with one in five Scots drinking at a level which could be harmful to their health, including increasing their risk of liver disease and cancer,” she added.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic exacerbated drinking patterns and we saw those who were already drinking heavily increase their consumption.

“The industry seeks to keep people in the dark about the health harms of alcohol by failing to provide us with the clear information we need to be able to make informed choices about our health.”