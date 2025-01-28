UK population could reach 72.5 million by 2032 due to rise in net migration
The Office for National Statistics published estimates on Tuesday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The UK population could reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from the latest estimate of 67.6 million, driven almost entirely by net migration, figures suggest.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects an increase of 4.9 million (7.3%) from net migration, compared with 6.8 million births and 6.8 million deaths.
The data, published on Tuesday, assumes a level of long-term net international migration of 340,000 a year from mid-2028 onwards.
James Robards, from the ONS, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost 5 million over the next decade. The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero. These projections are based on current and past trends, and aren’t forecasts about what may or may not happen in the future.
“Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3m by 2047. This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”