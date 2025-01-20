‘Weather bomb’ to sweep strong winds and heavy rain across UK this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “weather bomb” is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week.

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings with a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The first half of the week will be “benign” with grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain for much of the country before the arrival of more unsettled conditions from Thursday, the forecaster said.

A “weather bomb” occurs when central pressure inside of a larger low pressure system falls at a rapid rate over 24 hours, creating a peak of violent winds that are strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, according to the Met Office.

A yellow wind warning is in place from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday and covers the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Very strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds will see gusts reach 50 to 60mph inland and 70 to 80 mph along coastal areas.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “A very deep area of low pressure will bring a very unsettled, potentially disruptive, spell of weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Winds will begin to strengthen on Thursday night with the peak gusts forecast through Friday in Northern Ireland and western Scotland. The wind will also be accompanied by heavy rain bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

“We have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, and with several days before the impactful weather, the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing the low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

An initial front will bring heavy rain eastwards on Thursday, with 20 to 30mm of rainfall likely across North Wales and north-west England, while some hill snow is possible over the Scottish mountains.

The “weather bomb” will develop while still out over the Atlantic on Thursday and will be “a mature feature” when it arrives in over the UK on Friday, Mr Almond said.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside the home, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any potential power cut.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and windy conditions once the previous system has weakened on Sunday.

There is the potential for a named storm or further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the forecaster added.