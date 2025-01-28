Almost 200 engineers deployed to Northern Ireland following Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 200 electricity engineers have been deployed to Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK to assist with the operation to restore power to customers following Storm Eowyn.

The major storm on Friday led to hundreds of thousands of customers being left without electricity in the region.

By Tuesday, NIE Networks said 43,000 customers remain without power.

The company has said it may be February 3 before power is restored to all homes.

As part of the effort to help with repairing the network, engineers have arrived in Northern Ireland from across the UK.

Storm Eowyn has caused devastation, and my primary concern is the safety and well-being of all those affected Gordon Lyons

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “As other network operators return to normal operations, additional staff and equipment are being freed up and sent from Scotland, England and Wales to Northern Ireland to support with the reconnection efforts there.

“This is in addition to more than 1,000 staff based locally at NIE Networks who have been working around the clock since the storm hit.

“Nearly 200 staff have been redeployed to Northern Ireland to date, in addition to helicopters, drones, generators and replacement parts from stockpiles in other parts of the UK.

“More people and equipment are expected to be sent over today and later this week.

“Everyone is working flat out to support and reconnect customers.

“This is a huge team effort from every network operator across the UK, Ireland and further afield.”

NIE Networks, Northern Ireland’s energy network provider, said power had now been restored to 242,000 properties.

Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced £1 million in funding to help those who are affected by the aftermath of the storm.

Mr Lyons said: “Storm Eowyn has caused devastation and my primary concern is the safety and well-being of all those affected, particularly children, the elderly and people with vulnerabilities.

“Over the weekend I activated the non-flooding scheme of emergency financial assistance (SEFA) to ensure immediate, on-the-ground support with community assistance centres operating across every council area.

“Today I am extending the scheme and have ring-fenced funding of up to £1 million for outreach services, delivered in partnership with councils and the community and voluntary sector, to ensure the right supports are in place in the right way for those most in need.”

Northern Ireland Water has said around 300 properties are experiencing a loss of water supply.

A spokesperson said: “We can give the assurance that we won’t stop until all properties are back on supply. We are a 24/7 business and that work will continue day and night until water supplies return to normal.”

It said that bottled water is available to customers at a number of public buildings across Northern Ireland.