Watch live: Omagh bombing public inquiry starts as victims' families give evidence
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as the Omagh bombing public inquiry holds its first hearing on Tuesday, 28 January.
Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the attack carried out by the Real IRA in the Co Tyrone town in August 1998 in what was the biggest single atrocity of the Troubles.
A High Court judgment recommended a public inquiry into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the atrocity and also urged the Irish authorities to establish their own probe.
The Irish government formally agreed to assist with the inquiry.
Bereaved families and survivors are expected to gather at the Strule Arts Centre in the Co Tyrone town.
The inquiry will hear commemorative and personal statements over the next four weeks.
Tuesday’s hearing will commemorate those who were killed in the bombing and hear from people who were affected by the bombing.
There will be commemorations of Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, and Rocio Abad Ramo, 23, two Spanish nationals killed in the attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments