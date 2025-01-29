National Trust seeks help after losing more than 10,000 trees in Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Eowyn toppled more than 10,000 trees at National Trust properties, the conservation charity has said.

Winds of up to 100mph on Friday, coupled with heavy rain which softened the ground, caused the loss of historically important trees across Northern Ireland and northern England.

The National Trust has appealed for donations to pay for the clean-up and recovery operation which will include extensive replanting.

Northern Ireland, where a red warning was issued for the first time in its history, was worst affected by the storm.

We know climate change is making extreme storms like Eowyn more likely, posing a real threat to gardens and landscapes everywhere Sheila Das, National Trust

Around 10,000 trees were lost at the 900-acre site at Mount Stewart, County Down, as winds blew through the formal gardens, estate and woodlands.

At Rowallane Garden, in Saintfield, County Down, “irreplaceable specimen trees” – some over 250 years old – were lost, leaving areas of the estate “almost unrecognisable”, the trust said.

In Northumberland, the losses at the estates at Cragside and Wallington were still being assessed as the bad weather continued into this week.

At Cragside, work is under way to remove a 150-year-old 45-metre high tree which threatened to block a stream when it fell.

Among the losses at Wallington were 200-year-old beeches which were planted as part of the original garden designs.

Sheila Das, the National Trust’s head of gardens and parks, said: “Our ranger and garden teams are assessing the aftermath but it’s already clear we’ve lost some very significant and precious trees, which is hugely sad.

“Mature trees, some with veteran qualities and important histories, give such character to our gardens and they connect us to the people who planted them, as well as playing a vital role in the ecosystems of our landscapes.

“We know climate change is making extreme storms like Eowyn more likely, posing a real threat to gardens and landscapes everywhere.

“Storm Eowyn reminds us that the world is changing and that we need to adapt the places we care for, to ensure that people and nature can thrive.”

Donations can be made via the National Trust website to the Climate Action Appeal: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/climate-appeal.