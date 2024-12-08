Storm Darragh: Train lines reopen but thousands remain without power in NI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Train lines have reopened in Northern Ireland but thousands of homes remain without power following Storm Darragh.

Gusts of up to 70mph caused extensive damage to the electricity network in the region, with 48,000 customers losing power at the peak of the storm.

Co Antrim saw the most impact, with power station EP Ballylumford temporarily halting electricity generation on Saturday following damage to a chimney and scores of roads blocked by fallen trees.

A bus also crashed close to Belfast International Airport and a loyalist mural in north Belfast was damaged.

On Sunday morning, public transport provider Translink said all rail lines were open, although some speed restrictions are in place.

NIE Networks said fewer than 12,000 remained without power by Sunday afternoon. They have indicated it may take a number of days to reconnect those customers.

Network operations manager Alex Houston said engineers are working to restore customers as quickly as possible.

“Most of the faults affecting high numbers of customers have been repaired which has allowed us to restore significant numbers of customers,” he said.

“However, there are still around 1,200 faults across the network, some of which are affecting very small numbers of customers, so we do anticipate that it will take some time before we can get all of these cleared.

“Engineers will be working to restore customers as quickly as they can and we will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”

Community assistance centres are set to open later for those still without power.

South Lake leisure centre in Craigavon, Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn, Blair Mayne in Newtownards, Seven Towers in Ballymena, Cookstown leisure centre, Kilkeel leisure centre and Fermanagh Lakeland Forum will open from 2pm to 4pm offering warm drinks as well as charging and changing facilities.

Additionally, Coleraine leisure centre will open from noon until 3pm and the Red Cross will be working with NIE Networks to provide support at Draperstown Centra, Islandmagee Spar and Newtownstewart Spar from 2pm – 4pm.

NIE Networks is also reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks customer helpline on 03457 643 643.