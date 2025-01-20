UK-US relations could ‘deteriorate’ after Trump election, say British supporters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second Donald Trump term could see UK-US relations “deteriorate”, according to British supporters of the new president.

Around 100 people gathered at the Prince Albert pub in Bayswater, London, on Monday, wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags as Donald Trump took office and promised a new “golden age of America”.

Speaking after the inauguration speech, political commentator and Reform UK activist Nicholas Lissack said: “I think (UK-US relations) are undoubtedly going to deteriorate … In my view, things are not going to go very well between the UK and US over the next four years. However, I think in part this will lead to increased resistance against Starmer both within Parliament and out.

“In my view, I think this is probably the worst possible day imaginable for Keir Starmer. I think his days are numbered as they are.

“However, I think with Donald Trump in power there is going to be tremendous pressure exerted on the United Kingdom from Washington DC and in particular individuals like Elon Musk who will be a part of the government and therefore there will be issues ahead for Starmer.”

Mr Lissack also said he believed Mr Trump’s election could lead to “a lot of Brits adopting a Britain first agenda”, which would see a large shift in support to Reform UK.

He explained: “Things are only going to get better for the populist right in Britain and people are going to want to put their country first and Reform will ultimately stand to benefit from this.”

I think the UK-US special relationship endures beyond whoever is in power. I think this will be a different sort of relationship this time. I don't think it will go through the normal channels. Jennifer Ewing, Republicans Overseas UK group

Jennifer Ewing, a spokesperson for the Republicans Overseas UK group, a support network for Republican Americans living in the United Kingdom and organiser of Monday’s event, said she was feeling “hopeful” but believed Mr Trump’s election could see a change in the “special relationship” between the UK and US.

She said: “The UK has been my adopted home for almost two decades so I understand both cultures even though I’m a Californian. But I think the UK-US special relationship endures beyond whoever is in power.

“I think this will be a different sort of relationship this time. I don’t think it will go through the normal channels.

“If in fact Lord Mandelson ends up being the ambassador, which I think is still a question, we’ll see if he’s the one who’s actually doing the discussing or if it is somebody like a Nigel Farage or a Nick Candy or even a … special envoy to the UK … there are enough people with good relationships that I think we’ll be okay.”

James Cottis, a businessperson from Essex and a PHD student researching Donald Trump and American first, said he believed Mr Trump’s election could lead to Nigel Farage becoming the UK Prime Minister.

He said: “I think UK-US relations is a shot and I think the only person who will be able to help in any way shape or form restart those relations is Nigel Farage because (he) is so influential.

“Donald Trump has won the United States election twice now. Nigel Farage and Reform are racing up the polls and it’s not beyond belief that Nigel Farage will be the next UK Prime Minister. I’m quite positive that may well happen over the next few years, and I think what this country needs is a leader which is not Keir Starmer. A leader like Nigel Farage, who will ensure that UK-US relations stay as they are because we’re great allies.

“100% if there was an election tomorrow I think there would be Reform winning a lot of seats. The Conservatives are pretty much finished … people voted for the Labour Party last year and they don’t know what their policies are. But with Reform, you know what you’re getting. (People) have seen the relationship between Nigel Farage and Donald Trump and they want that here.”