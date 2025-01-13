Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to Peter Murrell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell have “decided to end our marriage”, the former first minister of Scotland has said.

They have been married since 2010 but, in a post on Instagram, the SNP MSP said “to all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now”.

She wrote: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

“We will be making no further comment.”

Mr Murrell is a former chief executive of the SNP.

The one-time power couple of the SNP have been under investigation by police as part of a probe into party finances.

As part of the investigation, known as Operation Branchform, Police Scotland charged Mr Murrell in April 2024 in connection with alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned by police in June 2023 – with her arrest coming after those of her husband and the then SNP treasurer, Colin Beattie.

Neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Beattie, both of whom were released pending further investigation, have been charged.

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested.

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023, Ms Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.