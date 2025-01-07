Health Secretary ‘ashamed’ as pressure leads to critical incidents in hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Health Secretary has said he feels “ashamed” at the experiences of some patients in the NHS, admitting that some patients are being taken to hospital “to die” because the right care is not available when they need it.

It comes after a number of NHS trusts declared critical incidents due to “exceptionally high demands” in emergency departments, with a patient at one hospital forced to wait 50 hours to be admitted to a ward.

Wes Streeting said that he felt “emotional” to hear about long waits and patients being passed from ambulance to ambulance.

Mr Streeting said that flu is a “big problem” and was causing “extraordinary pressure” in hospitals.

And the nation’s top emergency doctor told the PA news agency that the emergency care system is “overwhelmed” and this flu season is the “straw that is breaking the camel’s back”.

Hospitals in Northamptonshire, Cornwall, Liverpool, Hampshire, Birmingham and Plymouth have declared critical incidents.

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust also declared the first critical incident in its history due to a combination of “significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals and flooding”.

We are taking people in ambulances to emergency departments to die because then there isn't the right care available at the right time in the right place Wes Streeting, Health and Social Care Secretary

Non-urgent patients have been warned they will face long waits in A&E and have been urged to “consider other options”, such as contacting their GP, visiting a pharmacy or calling NHS 111.

Speaking on LBC Radio, Mr Streeting said: “It breaks my heart because… I’ve seen this when I’ve been shadowing the ambulance service on ride outs – we are taking people in ambulances to emergency departments to die because then there isn’t the right care available at the right time in the right place, including end-of-life care.”

He said that sometimes hospitals are not accepting patients from ambulances “because emergency departments are saying: ‘Well, hang on a minute, we can’t take these people in right now.’”

It is a significant flu outbreak, but the problem is there's just no capacity to deal with it Dr Adrian Boyle, Royal College of Emergency Medicine

But he said that was creating “intolerable patient risk” for the people that ambulances cannot reach when they are struck outside hospitals.

Mr Streeting went on: “When I hear you describe an 88-year-old woman going from ambulance to ambulance to ambulance to ambulance, I felt the same emotional reaction I went felt when I was going around one of my local hospitals just before Christmas – when I went in, they said: ‘You are here on a fairly good day, it’s not too bad today.’

“And as I was walking through the emergency department, I was looking at the corridor care that’s become a normal feature now in our hospitals, I went through a section of the emergency department where there were lots of frail elderly people, including people with dementia, who were very confused, very distressed, crying out, not so much in pain as much as confusion.

“And as I walked around these conditions, I was looking around thinking: ‘This is a good day?'”

The minister pledged to do “everything I can” to “make sure that year-on-year, we see consistent improvement”, but he said that it will “take time”.

He said that the Government would publish an urgent and emergency reform plan “shortly”.

“In the meantime, I feel genuinely distressed and ashamed, actually, of some of the things that patients are experiencing and I know that the staff of the NHS and social care services feel the same, they go to work, they slog their guts out, and it’s very distressing for them seeing people in this condition as well,” he said.

On flu, Mr Streeting added: “We’ve got this extraordinary pressure on flu where we’ve got between three and four times as many hospital beds taken up with flu cases this year than we did this time last year.

“Even so, annual winter pressures should not lead to an annual winter crisis.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the PA news agency: “This flu season is not an outlier, but the problem is our emergency care system is so overwhelmed and fragile that a normal flu season – which is what we’ve got at the moment – is creating severe operational difficulties.

“And it would be a mistake to think that this is solely a result of winter viruses. We have been chronically overloaded and overwhelmed for a number of years.

“It is a significant flu outbreak, but the problem is there’s just no capacity to deal with it. So it is really a straw that is breaking the camel’s back.”

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust declared critical incidents on Tuesday morning, followed by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Royal Liverpool University Hospital remains in a critical incident state following an announcement by NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group on Monday evening.

The longest time one patient waited to be admitted to a ward at the hospital was 50 hours, it is understood.

Elsewhere, a critical incident declared by NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly on Friday continues.

Critical incidents can be declared when health and care services are so busy that special measures are needed to restore normal operations and keep patients safe.

A number of trusts posted on X to warn that their emergency departments were very busy, including Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Kingston and Richmond NHS Foundation Trust.

Last week, NHS data revealed the number of people in hospital with flu in England was more than four times the level it was a month ago, with officials warning cases are “rising at a very concerning rate.”