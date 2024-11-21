Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family condemn ‘unfair and unjust’ report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family said they were treated “unfairly and unjustly” in a report into their association with the charity set up in his name.

The Ingram-Moore family said the Charity Commission’s two-year inquiry has taken a “serious toll” on the family’s health, “unfairly tarnishing” their name.

They described the process as “unjust and excessive”, adding that the charities watchdog had a “predetermined agenda”.

Their statement said: “True accountability demands transparency, not selective storytelling.

“We remain dedicated to upholding Captain Sir Tom’s legacy and want the public to know, that there has never been any misappropriation of funds or unauthorised payments from the charity’s bank account, by any member of our family.”

The Ingram-Moore family also said that they “never took a penny” from public donations when Sir Tom raised millions for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown.

They said it is “deeply painful” for them to think people might believe otherwise.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission’s inquiry.

The report found a misleading implication that donations from book sales would be made to the the Captain Tom Foundation.

An advance of almost £1.5 million was paid to Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, for a three-book deal and none of that has gone to the foundation, the charities watchdog said.

The Ingram-Moore family accused the Charity Commission of a “breach of privacy” as an extract of a private book deal with Penguin Random House was “publicly disclosed”.

They went on: “Such an action raises serious concerns about privacy protections.

“If a confidential contract, complete with privacy clauses, can be so casually released, what does this mean for the privacy of others, public figures or otherwise?

“The publisher paid Captain Sir Tom a fee, it was his and he decided what to do with it.”

The family added that “significant fees” from the book deal were paid to the literary agent, legal and PR professionals, with portions of the money used to support the Captain Tom Foundation.