Flu hospital admissions increase by 12% in Scotland

Hospital admissions in Scotland caused by the flu have increased by 12% in just a week, new figures show.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has described the amount of laboratory confirmed influenza this winter as “extraordinary” – with prevalence at 52.6 per 100,000 of the population in the week up to December 29.

In the same week, 1,537 people were taken to hospital as a result of the flu outbreak, compared to 1,375 the previous week.

The number of positive tests also increased slightly from 2,823 to 2,886, slowing from earlier in the summer.

According to a report from PHS on Friday, a “substantial number of well-vaccinated” care homes have faced outbreaks, but thus far “only a small number of deaths have been reported”.

The figures come as Health Secretary Neil Gray warned the NHS continues to face “significant” pressures due in part to the increase in flu cases.

“The NHS continues to face significant winter pressures, including cases of Influenza A, which remain very high,” he said.

“I am enormously grateful to all those working in health and social care settings for their extraordinary efforts over the busy festive period.

“I was encouraged to hear about the collaborative working right across the system, with strong leadership and staff supporting each other.

“I want to thank the public, too, for taking heed of messages about accessing the right care in the right place, and taking steps to help slow the spread of infection.

“It is important for everyone to be familiar with the different resources available, including NHS Inform’s online tools that can help you to get appropriate health advice as quickly as possible.”

The Health Secretary added that all those eligible for vaccinations should take up the offer.