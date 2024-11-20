Bridge strikes cause more than 100 days of train delays in a year, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passenger train services were delayed by the equivalent of more than 100 days in a year due to lorries hitting bridges, new figures show.

Network Rail said 1,532 bridge strikes were reported in Britain in the year to the end of March.

These cost an estimated £20 million in delays, cancellations and repairs.

These incidents can delay tens of thousands of passengers Martin Frobisher, Network Rail

Delays to services due to lines being closed following bridge strikes exceeded 100 days.

Network Rail identified Stuntney Road in Ely, Cambridgeshire as Britain’s most struck train bridge, with 18 incidents in 2023/24.

The joint second place is held by Stonea Road in Stonea, Cambridgeshire and Lower Downs Road in Wimbledon, south-west London, which each suffered 17 strikes over the same period.

Network Rail said the total number of incidents of lorries hitting bridges across Britain has fallen in each of the past two years, with 1,864 strikes in 2021/22 and 1,588 strikes in 2022/23.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s group safety and engineering director, said: “Every time a vehicle hits a bridge it can cause serious safety issues for road and rail users.

“To compound matters, these incidents can delay tens of thousands of passengers while we inspect the bridge and repair any damage – creating cost from public funds which should be used upgrading and improving our network.

“We’ve done a lot of work with transport partners to tackle bridge strikes, and it’s encouraging to see this is paying off with a general downward trend in the number of incidents.

“But with a strike every six hours there’s still much to do, and we urge operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and be vigilant for road signs showing the height of bridges.

“We will report those who don’t to the Traffic Commissioners, and Network Rail always looks to recover the entire repair and delay costs from the driver and the operator.”

These were the most struck railway bridges in Britain in 2023/24:

– Stuntney Road, Ely, Cambridgeshire – 18 strikes– Stonea Road, Stonea, Cambridgeshire – 17 strikes– Lower Downs Road, Wimbledon, London – 17 strikes– Watling Street (A5), Hinckley, Leicestershire – 15 strikes– Harlaxton Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire – 14 strikes– Doncaster Road (A638), Ackworth, West Yorkshire – 13 strikes– Warminster Road Bridge, Wilton, Wiltshire – 11 strikes– Abbey Farm, Thetford, Norfolk – 11 strikes– Kenworthy Road Bridge, Homerton, London – 11 strikes– Jews Lane, Twerton, Somerset – 10 strikes