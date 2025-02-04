National Education Union suspends planned teacher strikes in sixth form colleges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two days of strike action by teachers in sixth form colleges across England have been suspended.

National Education Union (NEU) teacher members at 32 non-academised sixth form colleges were due to strike on Thursday and Friday in an ongoing dispute over pay.

But the union has announced that the planned walkouts have been suspended while it consults members on a pay offer from the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA).

NEU members have already staged eight days of strike action since November in a fight for a fully-funded above-inflation pay increase.

The Government announced last year that teachers in schools across England would receive a fully-funded 5.5% pay rise from September 2024.

The SFCA had offered teachers in non-academised sixth form colleges 3.5% for September 2024 to March this year – and then 5.5% from April, the NEU said.

Meanwhile, teachers in sixth form colleges with academy status had been offered 5.5% from September 2024, seven months earlier than their colleagues in non-academised colleges, the NEU said previously.

An NEU spokesman said: “The strike action planned for Thursday February 6 and Friday February 7 has been suspended while we consult members in non-academised sixth form colleges on the pay offer from SFCA, now that we have received firm assurances around future pay parity.”

Another teaching union, the NASUWT, has launched a ballot of more than 1,800 of its members in sixth form colleges in England for industrial action in a fight for a fair pay increase.

Voting is due to close next week.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Ensuring people have the skills they need for the future is crucial to this government’s number one mission to grow the economy.

“We recognise the vital role that further education, including sixth form colleges, play in this.

“The October Budget provided an additional £300 million revenue funding for further education to ensure young people are developing the skills they need to seize opportunity and drive growth.”