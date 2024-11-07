Tributes paid to former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo after her death at 74

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tributes have been paid to Anna Lo, the first politician from an ethnic minority background elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly, after her death at the age of 74.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described Ms Lo, who was originally from Hong Kong, as a “ground breaker”.

Ms Long noted that her party’s former South Belfast Assembly member was the first politician of Chinese ethnicity elected to any legislative body in western Europe.

She died on Wednesday in hospital in Belfast with family around her following complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Ms Long extended condolences to her partner Robert, sons Conall and Owen and her grandchildren and wider family.

“Anna will forever be remembered as a ground-breaker in local politics,” she said.

“However, she brought a wealth of experience, insight and intelligence to politics from her previous roles in social work, broadcasting, community development and advocacy.

“Her dedication and passion for serving her constituents were later rewarded when she was re-elected with an increased mandate.

“She had a number of causes close to her heart, including protection of the environment and human rights, and was a strong voice on women’s rights and equality.

“Despite facing appalling racism from some quarters, she was brave in facing down her abusers. Her friends and colleagues loved her greatly, and were a source of great support for her in those trying times.

“On a personal level, Anna was a great friend and encourager. She was also someone I admired enormously, long before she was involved in party politics.

“Her service to the Chinese community, to good relations and to the city of Belfast, much of which went unseen by most, was transformational.

“I am so sad to learn of her passing and will miss her warmth, her humour, her kindness and her courage as will everyone in Alliance. Anna’s legacy will live on and my thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

Former Alliance leader David Ford also added his sympathies.

“I first met Anna in her previous career as a social worker, where she was known for the exemplary care she gave all her clients,” he said.

“On a professional level, she gave Alliance a massive boost when she made the party’s first Assembly gain, in South Belfast in 2007. I was also pleased to have her chair the Environment Committee at the Assembly, where she expertly held the Department and Minister to account.

“I am sad to hear the news of her passing but her legacy as a trailblazer in Northern Ireland politics will live on.”

In a statement, her sons Owen and Conall Watson said they were “incredibly proud” of all their mother achieved in her life and career.

“She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, partner and friend, whose energy, joy and integrity inspired those she met,” they said.

“Anna stood for and fought for equality, for women’s rights, against discrimination including racism, and for a political system to serve the needs of people rather than reinforce historic divisions.

“Since arriving from Hong Kong in the 1970s, she served the community of Northern Ireland. She worked first as a translator and social worker before taking on more public roles, including at the Chinese Welfare Association, the Assembly and as a founding commissioner of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.”

They added: “From her hospital bed, Anna continued to champion the issues that she had dedicated her life to. We are incredibly grateful to all the NHS staff who provided Anna with excellent, compassionate care.

“A passionate artist, environmentalist and hillwalker, she helped people participate in culture, art and education. She was a trustee and volunteer of arts charities, and arranged exhibitions of Chinese art. Family summers were often spent in the Mourne Mountains. In recent years, she found great joy spending time with her grandchildren and travelling the world.”