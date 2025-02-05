Supermodel Naomi Campbell challenges charity trustee ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is to appeal against her ban on being a charity trustee, claiming a fake email was used to impersonate her.

It was revealed last year that the 54-year-old had been disqualified from being a charity trustee for five years after a watchdog found serious mismanagement of funds at Fashion for Relief, which she founded.

This included using charity funds to pay for her stay at a five-star hotel in Cannes, France, as well as spa treatments, room service and cigarettes.

Campbell was one of three of the charity’s trustees to be disqualified as a result of the probe by the Charity Commission, which regulates charities in England and Wales.

At the time, she said she was “extremely concerned” by the regulator’s findings, adding that she was “not in control of my charity” having “put the control in the hands of a lawyer”.

Her case is now due to come before a tribunal on Friday, and Campbell said she wants to “ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done”.

I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else going through what I have been through. I want to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done Naomi Campbell

Representatives for the model claim that documents submitted to the commission gave a false impression of her involvement in running the UK charity, with evidence of a fake email account which they said was used to impersonate Campbell in communications with lawyers.

They said she was therefore not made aware of the allegations being made in the watchdog’s inquiry and did not have the opportunity to answer them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Campbell said: “I am grateful to the tribunal for allowing me to appeal the Charity Commission’s findings after considering the evidence I have submitted. Ever since the commission’s report, I have fought to uncover the facts. What has been unearthed so far is shocking.

“I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else going through what I have been through.

“I want to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and justice is done.

“Having begun legal action, I will have more to say in due course. This is just the beginning.

“As I have said before, I have never undertaken philanthropic work for personal gain, nor will I ever do so.”

A probe into Fashion for Relief was opened by the commission in 2021, with the charity dissolved and removed from the register of charities last year.

It had been set up with the aim of uniting the fashion industry to relieve poverty and advance health and education, by making grants to other organisations and giving resources towards global disasters.

It hosted fundraising events to generate income, including in Cannes and London.

Some £344,000 has been recovered and a further £98,000 of charitable funds protected, the Charity Commission said in September.

The regulator’s inquiry found that, between April 2016 and July 2022, 8.5% of the charity’s overall expenditure was on charitable grants.

The probe saw no evidence that trustees took action to ensure fundraising methods were in the charity’s best interests, or that the money it spent was reasonable relative to the income it generated.

It also said it found some fundraising expenditure to be misconduct or mismanagement by the charity’s trustees.

This included a 14,800 euro (£12,300) flight from London to Nice for transferring art and jewellery to a fundraising event in Cannes in 2018.

It also looked into the decision to spend 9,400 euros (£7,800) of charity funds on a three-night stay at a five-star hotel for Campbell.

In these cases, the trustees “failed to show how these were cost-effective and an appropriate use of the charity’s resources”, the commission said.

Furthermore, it examined expenses incurred by Campbell totalling nearly 7,940 euros (£6,600), alongside the hotel stay, paid for by the charity.

These costs included spa treatments, room service, and the purchase of cigarettes and hotel products.

The regulator said trustees explained that hotel costs were typically covered by a donor to the charity, therefore not costing the charity, but failed to provide any evidence to support this.

Bianka Hellmich was disqualified as a trustee for nine years, and Veronica Chou for four years, alongside Campbell’s five-year ban.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: “These are significant allegations for the courts to consider, and we will continue to co-operate fully with the tribunal as it does so.”