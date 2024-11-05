‘Cheaper to fly to Australia’ – NI MPs raise issues on Belfast to London flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

MPs from Northern Ireland have pressed ministers on the price and reliability of flights from Belfast to London, with the DUP’s Sammy Wilson alleging “you can fly to Australia cheaper”.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he had “gone soft” by granting an urgent question to DUP MP for Strangford Jim Shannon, on “belatedly announced cancellations of flights”.

Transport Minister Mike Kane said UK connectivity is an important issue, but added “it’s unusual we’re doing it in an urgent question, and not the adjournment debate”.

I think it's an economic lesson to be learned as well, that monopolies are abused, and one only has to look at the price, which is charged on some occasions - you can fly to Australia cheaper than you can fly to London on some occasions with British Airways Sammy Wilson, DUP

Mr Wilson referred to British Airways’ “monopoly” on flights from Belfast City to London City Airport, before being reminded by the minister that several other operators offer flights on alternative routes.

The member for East Antrim told MPs: “The problem as I see it, and increasingly we’re finding flights delayed, and it’s one company in particular, BA who have monopoly on the flights.

“And I think it’s an economic lesson to be learned as well, that monopolies are abused, and one only has to look at the price, which is charged on some occasions – you can fly to Australia cheaper than you can fly to London on some occasions with British Airways.

“And secondly, of course, they seem to delay flights and sometimes they give technical reasons, weather reasons, or whatever. Very often it’s because the planes are not full, and they simply amalgamate flights.”

Mr Kane replied: “I don’t want to pick on particular airlines, and I am discussing with airline CEOs around regional connectivity in the UK, because I do think it is vital, which I think is the point (Mr Wilson) is making.

“But I would just point out gently, that Belfast International is a great airport to fly through, and also it is well served, not just by a single operator. It has multiple operators serving multiple airports.”

TUV MP for North Antrim Jim Allister also raised “dubious cancellations”, caused by a “commercial monopoly” on that specific route, to which the minister replied: “There is actually a very open market in terms of connectivity and number of airlines from Northern Ireland.”

Earlier Mr Kane said connectivity across the UK is “vital” and the Government is currently funding three public service obligation routes into London.

He said: “However, the UK aviation market operates predominantly in the private sector, as I have said, and it’s for airports to invest in their infrastructure and airlines to determine the routes they operate.”

Mr Shannon argued that flight cancellations between Belfast and London were “becoming the norm, and this will affect business investment and tourism in Northern Ireland, and needs an urgent review of procedures”.

Mr Kane replied: “Belfast is still served by 22 to 35 flights per day, and I suggest that he does take it up with airlines and the airport himself.”

Conservative shadow transport minister Gareth Bacon said the Government’s decision to increase air passenger duty has “led to a worried response from the passenger aviation sector, and Ryan Air has already announced their intentions to cut flights to and from UK airports by 10%”.

He continued: “This is a Government which has so far shown itself to be deeply uninterested in the consequences of its actions on workers, on farmers, and now on air passengers.”

Mr Kane said he would not be taking lectures from the Tories on support for aviation, and added that the Government is looking at “strengthening rights for passengers going forward”.

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood (Foyle) said: “I think we’ve finally figured out why the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland hasn’t been able to make it to Northern Ireland just yet.

He also called on the Government to “do some work” to bring fares down at Derry Airport, “because they are out of reach for many people in that area”.

Mr Kane replied: “Yes, we can look at this when we come up to review with our public sector obligation.”