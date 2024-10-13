Business backing as MPs debate Martyn’s Law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



More than a 100 venues have backed Martyn’s Law to help protect the public from terror attacks as MPs debate the proposal in Parliament.

The plans, part of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, are named after Martyn Hett, 29, who was murdered with 21 others in the 2017 Manchester Arena terror bombing and whose mother Figen Murray has campaigned for since.

More than 100 public venues – from McDonald’s to the Slug and Lettuce – are backing the bill, ahead of its Second Reading in the House of Commons on Monday.

Figen Murray

It is designed to improve public safety by requiring all venues with a capacity of over 200 to take simple steps to ensure they have a plan in place in case of an attack on their premises.

Many of the 100 businesses which have signed a letter in support of Martyn’s Law are based in Manchester and involved in the city-wide roll out of the proposals ahead of the legislation being made law.

Other signatories to the letter include venues in Newcastle, Hull, Bradford and Durham.

Figen Murray said: “The Second Reading of the Bill today is another huge step towards delivering Martyn’s Law.

“After years of campaigning this feels like a really significant moment, and I’m incredibly grateful to all the businesses, big and small, that have come together to offer their support.”

John Shepherd, of Manchester music venue, Band on the Wall said: “Martyn’s Law will make people safer – that’s the bottom line and that’s why we are delighted to support Figen Murray and all those campaigning for change.

“These are common sense changes to protect our patrons and staff. Not only do we support these changes – we’ve already started to implement the new rules.

“This is the right thing to do and we are proud to support Martyn’s Law.”

New regulations under the law could affect 155,000 smaller businesses with venue capacity for between 200 and 799 people, it is estimated, at an average anticipated cost of £330 a year.

Around 24,000 larger venues, with capacity of 800 and above, could be subject to the laws and face average costs of around £5,000 a year as a result.

While the proposed laws will not apply to venues with a capacity of less than 200, business owners can choose voluntarily to adopt measures and follow guidance.

It is not yet known when the rules could come into force, if voted through by Parliament, but Government officials anticipate it could take between one and two years for the Bill to become law and measures to be implemented.