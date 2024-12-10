MP outlines opposition to calls to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An MP has spoken against calls to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK, and suggested “advanced genetic test screening” is made available to prospective couples.

Independent Iqbal Mohamed said rather than “stigmatising” cousin marriages, a “much more positive approach” should be adopted to respond to health concerns linked to the children of those relationships.

He suggested measures could include the UK adopting similar screening efforts to those undertaken in Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

The MP for Dewsbury and Batley also used his Commons speech to insist “freedom of women must be protected at all times”, but said he did not believe a ban on first-cousin marriages would be “effective or enforceable”.

Mr Mohamed was responding to Conservative former minister Richard Holden, who was allowed by MPs to introduce his Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill for further consideration.

Existing legislation states the prohibited degrees of relationship for marriage include those to a sibling, parent or child, but not marriages between first cousins.

Mr Mohamed told the Commons: “There are documented health risks with first-cousin marriage and I agree this is an issue that needs greater awareness on.”

Mr Mohamed spoke of the need to prevent so-called “virginity testing” and forced marriages, and also to protect freedom of women.

He told MPs: “However, the way to redress this is not to empower the state to ban adults from marrying each other, not least because I don’t think it would be effective or enforceable.

“Instead the matter needs to be approached as a health awareness issue, a cultural issue where women are being forced against their will to undergo marriage.

“In doing so it is important to recognise for many people that this is a highly sensitive issue and in discussing it we should try to step into the shoes of those who perhaps are not from the same culture as ours, to better understand why the practice continues to be so widespread.”

Mr Mohamed said an estimated 35% to 50% of all sub-Saharan African populations either “prefer or accept” cousin marriages, and it is “extremely common” in the Middle East and south Asia.

He added: “The reason the practice is so common is that ordinary people see family inter-marriage overall as something that is very positive, something that helps build family bonds and helps put families on a more secure financial foothold.

“However, as is well documented, it is not without health risks for the children of those relationships, some of whom will be born out of wedlock.

“Instead of stigmatising those in cousin marriages or those inclined to be, a much more positive approach would be to facilitate advanced genetic test screening for prospective married couples, as is the case in all Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, and more generally to run health education programmes targeting those communities where the practice is most common.

“I would therefore urge the House to vote against this motion and find a more positive approach to addressing the issues that are caused by first-cousin marriages, including the health risks and the consequences of modern conflicts and displacement of population around the world.”

The motion to introduce the Bill to the House was approved without the need for a formal vote.

Mr Holden asked for his Bill to be considered at second reading on January 17 next year, although it faces a battle to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.