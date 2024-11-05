Rihanna jokes she will use son’s passport to vote in US election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Rihanna has joked that she will “sneak into the polls” and vote with her son’s passport, as she encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Barbados and has not changed her citizenship, shares two-year-old son Rza and 15-month-old son Riot Rose with US rapper Asap Rocky.

Rihanna shared a video of herself looking out of a car window on Instagram, captioning it: “Me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport.”

The 36-year-old used the hashtag #votecauseicant.

The Fenty Beauty founder is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the upcoming election, with a host of famous faces throwing their weight behind Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift, who previously described the current vice president as a “steady-handed, gifted leader”, was urging US citizens to vote ahead of the election.

While writing about her US Eras Tour shows, the 34-year-old added: “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote.”

Meanwhile, Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said his children would be voting for Ms Harris, in an Instagram post shared before polling day on Tuesday.

Alongside photos of him with six of his eight children, the 81-year-old wrote: “Don’t forget to vote – Jagger kids are voting for Kamala.”

One photo showed Sir Mick joined by his four daughters – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth and Georgia May – while another saw him with two of his sons James and Lucas.

The Rolling Stones have previously criticised Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for using their songs You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Start Me Up during his rallies.

Oscar-winner Billie Eilish was also using her voice ahead of the election, stopping her concert to urge fans to vote for Ms Harris in a video she shared on Instagram.

On stage, the 22-year-old said: “Times are really scary and a lot is at stake and I know that if you’re in this room and you support me, you support women, and I hope that you vote for Kamala Harris.”

Meanwhile, Scandal star Kerry Washington posted pictures alongside US singer Mariah Carey, wearing matching “vote” t-shirts.

“#ElectionDay is tomorrow, make it a MOMENT,” 47-year-old Washington captioned it.

“Grab your bestie, grab your ballot, and head to the polls WE GOT THIS!!!!”

Ms Harris has harnessed star power as she focused on battleground states in her bid for the White House with Beyonce, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Lopez among those to have appeared at her campaign events.

Pop superstars including Taylor Swift and Madonna are also among those to throw their support behind her.

In the final weekend ahead of election day, Ms Harris stopped into Saturday Night Live in New York City to give herself a pep talk.

The presidential hopeful appeared as the “mirror image” of herself alongside actress Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role impersonating the vice president, during the show’s cold open.